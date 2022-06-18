Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Pakistan Issues 495 Visas To Sikh Pilgrims From India

Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.

Representational image Courtesy: Twitter

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 9:15 am

The Pakistan High Commission on Friday said it has issued 495 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India.

"On the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, the Pakistan High Commission has issued 495 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the annual anniversary scheduled to be held in Pakistan from June 21 to 30," the Pakistan High Commission said.

It said the issuance of pilgrimage visas to religious pilgrims by the high commission is in line with the Pakistani government's commitment to fully implement the bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines between the two countries.

Expressing his views on the auspicious occasion, Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan extended his felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a rewarding visit.

