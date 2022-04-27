Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Ousted Pak PM Imran Khan Wants 2 Million People On His Side During Protest Call

Khan, who lost a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly earlier this month, reiterated his accusation that his government was toppled as result of a "conspiracy" by the US that resulted in the success of the no-trust vote against him in the parliament.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Twitter

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 9:18 pm

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he wanted two million people to gather in Islamabad when he gives the call to his supporters on a yet unspecified date to force the government to announce fresh elections.

Khan lost a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly earlier this month, becoming the first Pakistan prime minister to be removed unceremoniously from power.

"I want two million people to come to Islamabad when I give the call. I want all of you to go to the people and preach to them about our movement for true freedom,” Khan said while addressing his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters at a workers' convention in Lahore.

Khan reiterated his accusation that his government was toppled as result of a "conspiracy" by the US that resulted in the success of the no-trust vote against him in the parliament.

"When you go to the people, you have to tell them that an imported government has been brought through a conspiracy (...) this means that the United States will control us through these stooges and boot polishers," he said.

The cricketer-turned-politician has repeatedly alleged that his political opponents colluded with the US to bring about regime in Pakistan. But he provided no credible evidence of this and Washington has strongly denied any foreign interference.

Khan alleged that the current rulers had stashed their wealth in the foreign banks and hence they could be easily controlled from abroad.

He once again said that he was removed because he wanted to follow an independent foreign policy.

"The conspiracy was carried out because your prime minister said he wanted a foreign policy that would only look at the interests of his people. That is why a conspiracy was carried out," he said.

Khan also lashed out at Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, who is head of the Election Commission of Pakistan, accusing him as an agent of ruling the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

However, he forgot that Raja was appointed by him while asking him to resign. 

