Taliban Reports Blast Inside Mosque In Afghanistan’s Kabul, Causalities Feared

The Taliban on Wednesday said a blast went off in a government ministry mosque in Kabul as officials and visitors were praying, AP reported.



According to reports, the explosion went off inside the mosque of the Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in the country.



Taliban spokesperson Abdul Nafai Takor said that an investigation is underway. In a tweet, Takor said, “Unfortunately there was an explosion inside a ancillary mosque where some Interior Ministry workers and visitors were praying. Will share the details later.” He did not say if the mosque was inside the ministry or near it, and there was no immediate information about casualties.

(This is a developing story. Details will be updated.)

