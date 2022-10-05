Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Taliban Reports Blast Inside Mosque In Afghanistan’s Kabul, Causalities Feared

Afghanistan: The blast took place inside a mosque when people were praying inside it, Taliban has said.

Taliban personnel deployed near the site of blast in Kabul on Friday
Taliban personnel deployed near the site of blast in Kabul.(File photo-Representational image) AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 6:30 pm

The Taliban on Wednesday said a blast went off in a government ministry mosque in Kabul as officials and visitors were praying, AP reported.

According to reports, the explosion went off inside the mosque of the Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in the country.

Taliban spokesperson Abdul Nafai Takor said that an investigation is underway. In a tweet, Takor said, “Unfortunately there was an explosion inside a ancillary mosque where some Interior Ministry workers and visitors were praying. Will share the details later.” He did not say if the mosque was inside the ministry or near it, and there was no immediate information about casualties.

(This is a developing story. Details will be updated.)
 

International Afghanistan Blast Kabul Casualties Injured Mosque Officials People Praying Taliban
