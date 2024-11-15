New Zealand's MP Raises Traditional Maori Chants To Protest Contentious Bill | Viral Video

Who Is Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke?

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke of Te Pati Maori became the youngest MP of New Zealand at the age of 21. During an interview with The Guardian, Maipi-Clarke said that she does not see herself as a politician and explained she thinks her role as a kaitiaki (guardian) for Māori language, the land and for traditional knowledge is much more important and she believed that it is time that the voice of her tribe be heard by the rest of the country and the world.