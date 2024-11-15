International

New Zealand's MP Raises Traditional Maori Chants To Protest Contentious Bill | Viral Video

Maipi-Clarke ringing haka – a rhythmic Maori chant of challenge, led to a roar from the opposition lawmakers and the spectators and ultimately her suspension from the parliament for the day.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
New Zealands youngest MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke
New Zealand's youngest MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke Photo: AP
info_icon

The echo of Haka reverberated from a bench and New Zealand' parliament, erupted in protest.

The country's youngest MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke of Te Pati Maori stood and began a ringing haka as a form of dissent towards the controversial proposed law - Treaty of Waitangi signed years back between Indigenous Maori and the British Crown regarding land rights of the tribals.

Following Maipi-Clarke ringing haka – a rhythmic Maori chant of challenge, it led to a roar from the opposition lawmakers and the spectators and ultimately her suspension from the parliament for the day.

The video of the protest went viral as netizens called the performance 'powerful' and 'brave'. Several social media users belonging to minority communities across the globe resonated with the appeal as well.

According to Associated Press report, the bill will proceed to a public submission process before another vote at the parliament.

History Behind Treaty Of Waitangi & Why Is It Problematic?

The Treaty of Waitangi signed in 1840 ensures that the Maori tribe received their lands and protect their interests and culture in return for the British Crown to rule their government. Over the years, the differences between the English and Maori versions of the treaty, along with breaches by the New Zealand government, worsened the disenfranchisement of Maori.

According to AP, by the middle of the 20th century, Indigenous language and culture had dwindled, much tribal land was confiscated and Maori were disadvantaged on every metric. As the Indigenous protest movement surged in the 1970s, lawmakers and the courts slowly began to elucidate what it understood the treaty to promise Maori: partnership with the Crown, participation in decision-making and protection of their interests.

David Seymour, leader of minor libertarian party ACT and the bill's author told AP, “What all of these principles have in common is that they afford Maori different rights from other New Zealanders."

He further explained that the supporters of the Treaty of Waitangi have focused on billion-dollar land settlements, promoting the Maori language, ensuring Maori representation in government and addressing Indigenous inequalities.

However, Maori MP Seymour argued that no law or court had clearly defined the Treaty’s principles, which has caused division. He claimed his bill aimed to fill this gap, addressing an issue left unresolved by Parliament for fifty years.

The bill has scant support and is unlikely to become law, reportedly.

Despite its unpopularity, however, the proposed law passed its first vote on Thursday after dominating public discussion for months.

The bill reflects concerns among some New Zealanders about the rapid progress made in recent years toward fulfilling the Treaty’s promises to Maori following the country’s colonization.

Also Read | National Tribal Dance Festival: A Window Into Lives And Distinct Cultures Of Tribes In India

Who Is Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke?

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke of Te Pati Maori became the youngest MP of New Zealand at the age of 21. During an interview with The Guardian, Maipi-Clarke said that she does not see herself as a politician and explained she thinks her role as a kaitiaki (guardian) for Māori language, the land and for traditional knowledge is much more important and she believed that it is time that the voice of her tribe be heard by the rest of the country and the world.

When she joined the parliament in 2023, during her inaugural address she performed a traditional greeting or 'Maori Haka' where she was heard saying, "I will die for you ... but I will [also] live for you."

What is ‘Maori Haka’?

The Haka dance of the Maori tribe was reportedly performed to encourage the fighters at a battlefield as it displays physical strength and becomes a symbol of the cultural pride, unity and resilience.

Reportedly, the haka is not a dance form but "chanting, vigorous movements like stamping, hand gestures, and facial expressions". It also narrates significant events of the history of the tribe.

In the recent times as performed by Maipi-Clarke in events of her first day at parliament and again to protest against a controversial bill, Haka has become a symbol, of reverence.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores Round 5 Day 3: Anshul Kamboj Picks Ten Wickets Vs Kerala; Mumbai All Out Against Services
  2. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand's Tim Southee To Retire From Tests After England Home Series
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy History: When Was BGT Started, Story Behind Name, And All Results
  4. Shami Could Join Indian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test If NCA Green-lights Fitness: Report
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums
Football News
  1. Jamaica 0-1 USA: Ricardo Pepi Secures Victory For USMNT In CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal First Leg – In Pics
  2. France 0-0 Israel: Boos During National Anthem, Fan Fights, Tensions Erupt In UEFA Nations League Clash
  3. Greece 0-3 England: Victory In Athens Signals Three Lions Are 'Moving In The Right Direction', Says Lee Carsley
  4. Barcelona Transfer Update: Haaland 'Not A Priority' For La Liga Giants - Deco
  5. WSL: Manchester City's Clash With Chelsea Will Decide Super League Title, Suggests Gareth Taylor
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  2. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  3. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  5. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools Switch To Online Classes; GRAP 3 Measures In Place | Day 3 Of 'Severe' AQI
  2. As Bangladesh Debates 'Secularism', A Constitutional Principle Under Threat
  3. Congress Leader Mir Makes LPG Cylinders For ‘Infiltrators’ Promise In Jharkhand; PM Modi Hits Back
  4. In Pictures: Smog And Fog Grip North India
  5. BJP Is Back At The Slogan Wars With 'Batenge Toh Katenge'
Entertainment News
  1. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  2. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  3. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  4. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  5. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. New Zealand's MP Raises Traditional Maori Chants To Protest Contentious Bill | Viral Video
  2. Afghan Women: Dragged Into A Dark Age
  3. North Korea Tests Exploding Drones As Kim Calls For Mass Production
  4. West Asia: 15 People Dead As 2 Israeli Airstrikes Hit Syria's Capital And Suburb, Says Report
  5. Voices From Afghanistan: Women Speak Of The Struggle For Education
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya