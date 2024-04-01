International

New York’s Easter Parade | In Pics

The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival was held in NewYork with colorful celebrations held in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Easter Parade New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

A costumed reveler leaves after participating in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York.

Easter Parade New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
Revelers wearing decorated hats and costumes hang out near the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York.

Easter Parade New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
Revelers wearing decorated hats and costumes participate in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York.

Easter Parade New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
A child walks on the catwalk as revelers wearing decorated hats and costumes participate in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York.

Easter Parade New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
Revelers wearing decorated hats and costumes participate in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York.

Easter Parade New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
A young reveler wearing a decorated hat stands with her family as she participates during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York.

Easter Parade New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
A reveler wearing a decorated hat is photographed during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York.

Easter Parade New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
A reveler wearing a decorated hat participates in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York.

Easter Parade New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
Participants wearing decorated hats and costumes participate in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York.

