Nepal Floods: 112 Dead And Hundreds Missing Amidst Historic Rainfall And Landslides

Devastating floods and landslides in Nepal, triggered by historic rainfall, have led to at least 112 fatalities and left hundreds missing. As rescue efforts ramp up amid unprecedented weather conditions, the country faces significant challenges in responding to this natural disaster.

Nepal floods
Nepal Floods Wreak Havoc, Killing Many With Hundreds Gone Missing Photo: Gopen Rai / AP
Devastating floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall have resulted in the deaths of at least 112 people in Nepal over the past 24 hours, according to official reports. Additionally, more than 100 individuals have sustained injuries, and rescue efforts are underway to find 68 people who are currently missing due to the disaster. Many areas of the Himalayan nation have been submerged since Friday. A police official noted that around 200 incidents of floods and landslides have been reported, though this number is expected to rise.

Rain-related disasters are a frequent occurrence in South Asia during the monsoon season. However, experts assert that the intensity and frequency of these events are escalating due to climate change.

On Saturday, Nepal experienced unprecedented rainfall, recording 323 millimeters within a 24-hour period—the highest in 54 years. More than 3,000 security personnel have been dispatched to aid rescue operations using helicopters and motorboats, as the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA) anticipates that 412,000 households may be impacted by monsoon-related disasters.

Rivers surrounding the capital, Kathmandu, overflowed, flooding nearby homes. The Bagmati, Kathmandu's main river, is also flowing above danger levels due to the heavy rains.

Nepal Floods: Aerial image of the Kathmandu valley - | Photo: AP/Gopen Rai
Hundreds Killed In Nepal As Floods, Heavy Rain Wreak Havoc

BY Photo Webdesk

Visuals emerged of individuals perched atop buildings or wading through muddy waters in search of safety. Videos also depicted rescue teams employing rafts to bring survivors to safety.

In another clip, a building was seen collapsing under the force of the rushing water. Numerous highways have become impassable due to the floods, impacting travelers and those attempting to reach safer, unaffected regions.

PHOTOS

