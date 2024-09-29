Nepal Floods: 112 Dead And Hundreds Missing Amidst Historic Rainfall And Landslides

Devastating floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall have resulted in the deaths of at least 112 people in Nepal over the past 24 hours, according to official reports. Additionally, more than 100 individuals have sustained injuries, and rescue efforts are underway to find 68 people who are currently missing due to the disaster. Many areas of the Himalayan nation have been submerged since Friday. A police official noted that around 200 incidents of floods and landslides have been reported, though this number is expected to rise.