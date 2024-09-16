Myanmar: Typhoon Yagi Kills Over 70, Casualty Count Expected To Rise

A high view of flooded areas in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
Partially-submerged buildings are seen along a flooded road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
Local residents travel by boat on a flooded road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
A car is submerged on a flooded road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
Debris from half-submerged residences float on a flooded road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
Local residents sit on a bench on a flooded road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
A woman looks out at flooded areas in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
Flood victims take rest at temporary camp opened at monastery in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
Flood victims receive relief supplies from a private donor in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
Local residents wash clothes along a flooded road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.