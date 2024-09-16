International

Myanmar: Typhoon Yagi Kills Over 70, Casualty Count Expected To Rise

The death toll in Myanmar from flooding and landslides caused by Typhoon Yagi reached at least 74 on Saturday, with 89 people missing. Difficulties in compiling information have raised fears that the number of casualties may be higher. Typhoon Yagi earlier hit Vietnam, northern Thailand and Laos, killing more than 260 people and causing major damage.