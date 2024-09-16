International

Myanmar: Typhoon Yagi Kills Over 70, Casualty Count Expected To Rise

The death toll in Myanmar from flooding and landslides caused by Typhoon Yagi reached at least 74 on Saturday, with 89 people missing. Difficulties in compiling information have raised fears that the number of casualties may be higher. Typhoon Yagi earlier hit Vietnam, northern Thailand and Laos, killing more than 260 people and causing major damage.

Myanmar floods: View of flooded areas in Naypyitaw | Photo: AP/Aung Shine Oo

A high view of flooded areas in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

2/11
Myanmar floods: Partially-submerged buildings in Naypyitaw
Myanmar floods: Partially-submerged buildings in Naypyitaw | Photo: AP/Aung Shine Oo

Partially-submerged buildings are seen along a flooded road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

3/11
Myanmar floods: Local residents travel by boat in Naypyitaw
Myanmar floods: Local residents travel by boat in Naypyitaw | Photo: AP/Aung Shine Oo

Local residents travel by boat on a flooded road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

4/11
Myanmar floods: View of a submerged car in Naypyitaw
Myanmar floods: View of a submerged car in Naypyitaw | Photo: AP/Aung Shine Oo

A car is submerged on a flooded road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

5/11
Myanmar floods: Debris from half-submerged residences float on a road
Myanmar floods: Debris from half-submerged residences float on a road | Photo: AP/Aung Shine Oo

Debris from half-submerged residences float on a flooded road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

6/11
Myanmar floods: Residents sit on a bench on a flooded road
Myanmar floods: Residents sit on a bench on a flooded road | Photo: AP/Aung Shine Oo

Local residents sit on a bench on a flooded road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

7/11
Myanmar floods: A woman looks out at flooded areas
Myanmar floods: A woman looks out at flooded areas | Photo: AP/Aung Shine Oo

A woman looks out at flooded areas in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

8/11
Myanmar floods: Flood victims take rest at temporary camp
Myanmar floods: Flood victims take rest at temporary camp | Photo: AP/Aung Shine Oo

Flood victims take rest at temporary camp opened at monastery in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

9/11
Myanmar floods: Flood victims receive relief supplies
Myanmar floods: Flood victims receive relief supplies | Photo: AP/Aung Shine Oo

Flood victims receive relief supplies from a private donor in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

10/11
Myanmar floods: Flood victims receive relief supplies in Naypyitaw
Myanmar floods: Flood victims receive relief supplies in Naypyitaw | Photo: AP/Aung Shine Oo

Flood victims receive relief supplies from a private donor in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

11/11
Myanmar floods: Local residents wash clothes along a flooded road
Myanmar floods: Local residents wash clothes along a flooded road | Photo: AP/Aung Shine Oo

Local residents wash clothes along a flooded road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ishan Kishan Posts Two-Word Message After Critics-Silencing Duleep Trophy 2024 Hundred
  2. Namibia Vs United States, ICC CWC League 2 Toss Update: USA Choose To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  3. KL Rahul Returning To RCB For IPL 2025? LSG Star's 'Let's Hope So' Reply Triggers Buzz
  4. Virat Kohli On Verge Of Three Historic Milestones During India Vs Bangladesh Test Series
  5. This Indian Player Tipped To Be Next Gen Superstar By Star Australian Cricketers: Watch
Football News
  1. Girona FC Vs FC Barcelona, La Liga: Hansi Flick Hails Lamine Yamal After Teen's Double Seals Win
  2. La Liga: Lamine Yamal Nets Brace As Barcelona Thump Girona 4-1 - In Pics
  3. Premier League: Newcastle United Come From Behind To Beat Wolves 2-1 - In Pics
  4. EPL: Gabriel Magalhaes' Header Helps Arsenal Edge Tottenham 1-0 - In Pics
  5. Monza 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Stirkes Late To Keep Nerazzurri Unbeaten - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024: PAK 1-1 CHN, Pakistanis On The Charge After Equaliser; Quarter 4 Underway
  2. India Vs South Korea Semifinal LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Unbeaten IND, KOR Come Face To Face In China
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy: JPN Secure 5th Place With Penalty Shootout Thriller Victory - Match Report
  4. Malaysia Vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 5th Place Play-off Highlights: JPN Seal The Victory With A Shootout Win
  5. Hockey India Junior Men National Champ's 2024 Wrap: Jharkhand, Odisha Enter Quarterfinals

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Beyond The Sub-Categorisation Verdict, The Need For A Renewed Social Justice Agenda 
  2. RG Kar Medical College's Ex-Principal Gave 'Deceptive' Answers During Polygraph, Claims CBI
  3. Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Renamed Namo Bharat Rapid Rail; Inauguration Today
  4. Delhi CM Kejriwal Meets Sisodia Day After Resignation Bombshell | Can Early Polls Take Place?
  5. One Nation, One Election: Key Suggestions Of Ram Nath Kovind-Led Panel's Report
Entertainment News
  1. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  2. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  3. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  4. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  5. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Explosion In Germany's Cologne, ‘Major’ Police Operation Underway
  2. Gaza War: Houthis Warn Of More Attacks On Israel; Netanyahu Warns Of 'Heavy Price'
  3. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  4. France Says At Least 8 People Died Trying To Cross English Channel
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, One Injured In Odesa In Overnight Missile Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  2. Daily Horoscope, September 16, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. India At Chess Olympiad, Round 5: Men Post Fifth Straight Win; Women Beat Kazakhstan
  4. One Nation, One Election: Key Suggestions Of Ram Nath Kovind-Led Panel's Report
  5. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  6. Gaza War: Houthis Warn Of More Attacks On Israel; Netanyahu Warns Of 'Heavy Price'
  7. Premier League: Newcastle United Come From Behind To Beat Wolves 2-1 - In Pics
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs