International

Mourners Stand Among Symbolic Coffins In Bogota, Colombia, Honoring Slain Guerrillas And Social Leaders Since 2016 Peace Agreement

In Bogota, Colombia, a solemn gathering pays tribute to former guerrillas and social leaders, recalling lives lost since the 2016 peace agreement. Mourners stand among symbolic coffins.

February 22, 2024

Colombia Protest | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

A woman stands among boxes representing symbolic coffins as she remembers former guerrillas and social leaders who have been killed since the 2016 signing of a peace agreement between rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, and the government, in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Protest
Colombia Protest | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
People attend an event to remember former guerrillas and social leaders who have been killed since the 2016 signing of a peace agreement between rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, and the government, in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Protest
Colombia Protest | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
People hold flowers and signs during an event to remember former guerrillas and social leaders who have been killed since the 2016 signing of a peace agreement between rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, and the government, in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Protest
Colombia Protest | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
People hold flowers during an event to remember former guerrillas and social leaders who have been killed since the 2016 signing of a peace agreement between rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, and the government, in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Protest
Colombia Protest | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
Women hold flowers and walk among boxes representing symbolic coffins as they remember former guerrillas and social leaders who have been killed since the 2016 signing of a peace agreement between rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, and the government, in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Protest
Colombia Protest | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
A women places flowers on boxes representing symbolic coffins as she remembers former guerrillas and social leaders who have been killed since the 2016 signing of a peace agreement between rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, and the government, in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Protest
Colombia Protest | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
A man lies among boxes representing symbolic coffins as he remember former guerrillas and social leaders who have been killed since the 2016 signing of a peace agreement between rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, and the government, in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Protest
Colombia Protest | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
Flowers lie on boxes representing symbolic coffins during an event remember former guerrillas and social leaders who have been killed since the 2016 signing of a peace agreement between rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, and the government, in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Protest
Colombia Protest | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
People walk among boxes representing symbolic coffins as they remember former guerrillas and social leaders who have been killed since the 2016 signing of a peace agreement between rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, and the government, in Bogota, Colombia.

