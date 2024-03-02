Mourners Break Barriers At Borisovskoye Cemetery, Defying Heavy Police Presence, To Bid Farewell To Navalny In Moscow

People break barriers after a van with the coffin of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny left the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia.
People attend the funeral ceremony at the Borisovskoye Cemetery, in Moscow, Russia. Under a heavy police presence, thousands of people bade farewell Friday to Alexei Navalny at his funeral in Moscow after his still-unexplained death two weeks ago in an Arctic penal colony.
People walk towards the Borisovskoye Cemetery for the funeral ceremony of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia.
A person gestures as people walk towards the Borisovskoye Cemetery for the funeral ceremony of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia.
Police, right, observe as people walk towards the Borisovskoye Cemetery for the funeral ceremony of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia.
People gather outside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia.
A woman holds a portrait of Alexei Navalny, left, and his wife Yulia, signed "Eternal love has no death" outside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, left, and his mother-in-law, no name available, pay their last respects to him at the Borisovskoye Cemetery, in Moscow, Russia. Navalny, who was President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe, was buried after a funeral that drew thousands of mourners amid a heavy police presence.
Relatives and friends pay their last respects at the coffin of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia.
Workers carry the coffin and a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny out of the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia.