Mourners Break Barriers At Borisovskoye Cemetery, Defying Heavy Police Presence, To Bid Farewell To Navalny In Moscow

Thousands of mourners defy a heavy police presence at Borisovskoye Cemetery in Moscow, breaking barriers to bid an emotional farewell to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

March 2, 2024
Russia Navalny Funeral | Photo: AP

People break barriers after a van with the coffin of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny left the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia.

Russia Navalny Funeral | Photo: AP
People attend the funeral ceremony at the Borisovskoye Cemetery, in Moscow, Russia. Under a heavy police presence, thousands of people bade farewell Friday to Alexei Navalny at his funeral in Moscow after his still-unexplained death two weeks ago in an Arctic penal colony.

Russia Navalny Funeral | Photo: AP
People walk towards the Borisovskoye Cemetery for the funeral ceremony of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia.

Russia Navalny Funeral | Photo: AP
A person gestures as people walk towards the Borisovskoye Cemetery for the funeral ceremony of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia.

Russia Navalny Funeral | Photo: AP
Police, right, observe as people walk towards the Borisovskoye Cemetery for the funeral ceremony of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia.

Russia Navalny Funeral | Photo: AP
People gather outside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia.

Russia Navalny Funeral | Photo: AP
A woman holds a portrait of Alexei Navalny, left, and his wife Yulia, signed "Eternal love has no death" outside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia.

Russia Navalny Funeral | Photo: AP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, left, and his mother-in-law, no name available, pay their last respects to him at the Borisovskoye Cemetery, in Moscow, Russia. Navalny, who was President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe, was buried after a funeral that drew thousands of mourners amid a heavy police presence.

Russia Navalny Funeral | Photo: AP
Relatives and friends pay their last respects at the coffin of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia.

Russia Navalny Funeral | Photo: AP
Workers carry the coffin and a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny out of the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia.

