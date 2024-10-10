Middle East Tensions: Israel Warns Of 'Lethal' Attack On Iran, Evacuations Begin In Lebanon | Latest

Gaza Death Toll Passes 42,000

Gaza's Health Ministry reports that the death toll in the ongoing war has exceeded 42,000. The ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians but has stated that women and children account for more than half of those killed. As of Wednesday, a total of 42,010 Palestinians have died, and 97,720 have been injured since the conflict began following Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.