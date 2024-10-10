Middle East Tensions: Israel Warns Of 'Lethal' Attack On Iran, Evacuations Begin In Lebanon | Latest

With tensions in the Middle East escalating, several countries are accelerating evacuations from Lebanon amid the growing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Humanitarian concerns are mounting as the head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, warns of a looming crisis if Israeli legislation banning the agency passes.
Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has threatened a "lethal and surprising" strike on Iran in response to a recent missile attack, further stoking tensions. Amid these developments, President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu have resumed talks after weeks of silence.
Here is the latest.
UNRWA Chief Warns Of Humanitarian Crisis If Israeli Bill To Ban Agency Is Passed
The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, warned that Israeli legislation banning the agency could lead to the collapse of humanitarian aid in Gaza and the West Bank. An Israeli parliamentary committee approved bills to ban UNRWA’s operations in Israeli territory and cut government ties with the agency, pending final approval from Knesset, Israel's parliament.
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini urged the U.N. Security Council to protect the agency from these efforts, arguing that the move violates Israel’s obligations under the U.N. Charter and international law. He stressed that Gaza’s entire humanitarian response depends on UNRWA’s infrastructure, which could "disintegrate" if the legislation passes, disrupting food, shelter, healthcare, and education for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.
Countries Begin Mass Evacuations From Lebanon Amid Escalating Conflict
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the evacuation of Filipinos from Lebanon due to escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, with about 11,000 Filipinos in the country. However, only 171 are ready for immediate repatriation, as many are hesitant to leave their jobs.
Meanwhile, two Turkish navy ships arrived in Beirut with 300 tons of humanitarian aid and are evacuating Turkish citizens, as well as some from Bulgaria, Romania, and Kazakhstan. Additionally, Brazil's third repatriation flight departed Beirut, carrying 218 passengers, as Brazil has evacuated 674 people and 11 pets in five days. Lebanon, home to 21,000 Brazilians, has seen two Brazilian adolescents killed in Israeli airstrikes.
Israeli Defense Minister Threatens ‘Lethal And Surprising’ Strike On Iran Amid Rising Tensions
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that any Israeli strike on Iran in response to its recent missile attack would be "lethal, precise, and surprising." Gallant emphasized that Iran would not foresee the strike. This follows Iran's missile attack on Israel last week, amid escalating tensions between the two nations.
Israel has pledged retaliation but has not provided details. The missile attack occurred after Israel's intensified airstrikes in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah leaders.
Biden And Netanyahu Discuss Lebanon Operations And Iran Threat In First Call In Weeks
President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke for the first time in seven weeks on Wednesday, discussing Israel’s expanded ground operations in Lebanon and its potential response to Iran’s missile attack. Vice President Kamala Harris also participated in the call.
Separately, Netanyahu’s office confirmed he recently spoke with former President Donald Trump, who praised Israel's operations against Hezbollah during their conversation.
Lebanon Reports 22 Dead, 80 Injured In Past 24 Hours Amid Ongoing Conflict
Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported 22 deaths and 80 injuries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total casualties from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah to 2,141 killed and 10,099 wounded over the past year. The crisis response unit also noted 70 airstrikes and shelling incidents, mainly in southern Lebanon, Beirut's southern suburbs, and the Bekaa Valley.
Around 1,000 centers, including schools and universities, are sheltering 185,400 displaced people, with half concentrated in Beirut and Mount Lebanon. Of these, 807 shelters have reached full capacity. Lebanon now has 1.2 million displaced individuals, with 15,000 receiving medical care.
Despite damage to a major border crossing from an Israeli strike, thousands continue fleeing to Syria, with over 419,000 people crossing the border since late September.
Gaza Death Toll Passes 42,000
Gaza's Health Ministry reports that the death toll in the ongoing war has exceeded 42,000. The ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians but has stated that women and children account for more than half of those killed. As of Wednesday, a total of 42,010 Palestinians have died, and 97,720 have been injured since the conflict began following Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.