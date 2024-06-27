Maldives Minister Arrested For Allegedly Performing 'Black Magic' On President Muizzu

Maldives police have arrested the state environment minister for allegedly performing a black magic ritual on President Mohamed Muizzu. The minister was arrested on Sunday, along with two other individuals from the capital Male.
Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem was arrested on Sunday and suspended from her post as a state minister in the Ministry of Environment on Wednesday.
As per local news outlet, Sun, Shamnaz has been accused of performing a "sorcerous ritual" against the newly elected President.
The state minister has been remanded in custody for a week for further investigation.
While local media has stated that the minister has been arrested for performing black magic, police officials have neither confirmed nor denied the reports.
In Maldives, sorcery is not considered a criminal offence under the penal code. However, under Islamic law, sorcery and black magic rituals come with a six-month jail sentence.
Along with Shamnaz, her husband Adam Rameez, who is a minister at the President's office, has also been suspended from his post.
The government of Maldives is yet to issue an official statement regarding the arrest and suspension of the state minister.
Before her appointment as the state minister for the Environment Ministry, Fathimath Shamnaz served as a member of the Male’ City Council with Muizzu during his tenure at the city’s mayor. After he won the election, Shamnaz was appointed as a state minister at Muliaage, the official residence of the president and then transferred to the Environment Ministry.