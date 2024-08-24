Japanese TV Anchor Fired Over Social Media Post On Men's Body Odour

A Japanese television presenter has been dismissed from her job after sparking outrage with comments about men's body odour.
According to the South China Morning Post, Tokyo-based Yuri Kawaguchi, 29, is a freelance announcer known for her feminist views, who also works as a lecturer for harassment prevention training.
On August 8, she took to X social networking platform and wrote that men's body odour was "hard to endure" and suggested they should shower more often and use deodorant to stay clean.
In her post, she also described her own hygiene habits. “I want to be clean, so I take several showers a day, use freshening wipes, and apply sweat inhibitors year-round. I think more men should do this.”
Many people were angered by Kawaguchi's post, which was perceived to be especially targeting men and it led to accusations of gender discrimination.
As the controversy escalated, Kawaguchi issued a public apology and removed the post on August 11.
“This time, because of my careless remarks, many people were upset and hurt. I will deeply reflect on this. In the future, I will work hard not to hurt anyone with my remarks. I am really sorry,” she said.
However, her comments were widely criticised as sexist and discriminatory, leading to her dismissal by her agency, VOICE, on August 16.
In a statement, VOICE said it had received numerous complaints and emails about Ms Kawaguchi's comments, which it said "violated the company's principles". The agency added that it was unacceptable for a professional who makes a living through language to use it in a way that harms others and causes discomfort to many.
Another company, which hired Kawaguchi as a lecturer for harassment prevention education, similarly cancelled her contract.
However, their knee-jerk reactions were slammed as "too extreme" by Japanese netizens, sparking a topic on X condemning Kawaguchi's firing.