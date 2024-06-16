International

Israel's Army Says It Will Pause Daytime Fighting Along A Route In Southern Gaza To Help Ramp Up Aid

The “tactical pause” announced by the military, which applies to about 12 kilometres (7.4 miles) of road in the Rafah area, falls far short of a complete cease-fire in the beleaguered territory that has been sought by the international community, including Israel's top ally, the United States. If it holds, the limited halt in fighting could help address some of the overwhelming needs of Palestinians that have surged even more in recent weeks with Israel's incursion into Rafah