‘Heavy Heart, Full Confidence’: Two Israeli Ministers Quit Netanyahu's War Cabinet

Israeli Minister Benny Gantz has announced his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency government, along with fellow cabinet member Gadi Eisenkot. The move comes amid a months-long assault on Gaza and marks a considerable setback to Netanyahu's coalition.

In a televised news conference, Gantz cited Netanyahu's refusal to accept a ceasefire and post-war plan for Gaza as the reason for his departure. "Netanyahu is preventing us from advancing toward true victory. That is why we are leaving the emergency government today, with a heavy heart but with full confidence," he said.

