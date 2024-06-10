International

‘Heavy Heart, Full Confidence’: Two Israeli Ministers Quit Netanyahu's War Cabinet

Israeli Minister Benny Gantz has announced his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency government, along with fellow cabinet member Gadi Eisenkot.

Benjamin Netanyahu (Left), Benny Gantz (Right)
Israeli Minister Benny Gantz has announced his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency government, along with fellow cabinet member Gadi Eisenkot. The move comes amid a months-long assault on Gaza and marks a considerable setback to Netanyahu's coalition.

In a televised news conference, Gantz cited Netanyahu's refusal to accept a ceasefire and post-war plan for Gaza as the reason for his departure. "Netanyahu is preventing us from advancing toward true victory. That is why we are leaving the emergency government today, with a heavy heart but with full confidence," he said.

Eisenkot, a former IDF chief, echoed Gantz's sentiments in a resignation letter to Netanyahu. “Despite the efforts of many, alongside those of my colleague, the cabinet you headed was prevented for a long while from making determining decisions, which were needed to realise the war’s goals and improve Israel’s strategic position,” the former IDF chief wrote.

“Outside considerations and politics infiltrated into the discussions,” he said. “Therefore, it’s time we left the government.”

The resignations come after Israel’s dramatic weekend rescue of four hostages from the Gaza Strip, in an operation that local health officials say killed 274 Palestinians. Meanwhile, Israel and Hamas are weighing a U.S. proposal for a cease-fire and the release of the remaining captives at a sensitive time in the 8-month-old war.

Gantz had previously threatened to leave the emergency government if Netanyahu failed to present a post-war plan for Gaza, which has been under bombardment since October 7, resulting in over 37,000 deaths, according to Gaza health officials.

Both Gantz and Eisenkot believe that the war can–and should–be paused, for some months at least, to allow for the release of the surviving hostages (Israeli intelligence believes at least 43 out of the 120 are dead) and to start building an alternative authority to run Gaza instead of Hamas. However, Netanyahu has refused to accept these policies, leading to their decision to resign.

