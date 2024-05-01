International Labour Day | In Pics

Members of Various trade unions take part in a rally to mark the International Labour Day in Bengaluru.
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions beat their drums during a rally on May Day in Seoul, South Korea.
Advertisement
Union members march during Labor Day celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey.
Advertisement
Taiwanese workers hold slogans reading "Congress amended the law to support workers' rights" and 'The regime has no honeymoon' during a May Day rally in Taipei, Taiwan.
Policemen try to block activists as they tried to march towards the U.S. Embassy during a protest to mark International Labor Day in Manila, Philippines.
Advertisement
Participants march after a May Day rally in Tokyo.
Advertisement
Workers march during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Advertisement
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions gather to attend a rally on May Day in Seoul, South Korea.
A female worker holds her baby and joins a May Day rally with others, marking International Labour Day in Lahore, Pakistan.
Female workers take part in a May Day rally, marking International Labour Day in Lahore, Pakistan.
Union members scuffle with Turkish police officers as they march during Labor Day celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey.
Filipino activists march towards the U.S. Embassy during a protest to mark International Labor Day in Manila, Philippines.
Taiwanese workers hold slogans reading "Congress amended the law to support workers' rights" and ''The regime has no honeymoon'' during a May Day rally in Taipei, Taiwan.