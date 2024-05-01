International

International Labour Day | In Pics

Workers, activists and others in Asian capitals took to the streets on Wednesday to mark International Labour Day with protests over rising prices and governments' labour polices and calls for greater labour rights.

International Labour Day | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Members of Various trade unions take part in a rally to mark the International Labour Day in Bengaluru.

International Labour Day | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions beat their drums during a rally on May Day in Seoul, South Korea.

International Labour Day | Photo: AP/Emrah Gurel

Union members march during Labor Day celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey.

International Labour Day | Photo: AP/Chiang Ying-ying

Taiwanese workers hold slogans reading "Congress amended the law to support workers' rights" and 'The regime has no honeymoon' during a May Day rally in Taipei, Taiwan.

International Labour Day | Photo: AP/Basilio Sepe

Policemen try to block activists as they tried to march towards the U.S. Embassy during a protest to mark International Labor Day in Manila, Philippines.

International Labour Day | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae

Participants march after a May Day rally in Tokyo.

International Labour Day | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim

Workers march during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia.

International Labour Day | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions gather to attend a rally on May Day in Seoul, South Korea.

International Labour Day | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

A female worker holds her baby and joins a May Day rally with others, marking International Labour Day in Lahore, Pakistan.

International Labour Day | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Female workers take part in a May Day rally, marking International Labour Day in Lahore, Pakistan.

International Labour Day | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

Union members scuffle with Turkish police officers as they march during Labor Day celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey.

International Labour Day | Photo: AP/Basilio Sepe

Filipino activists march towards the U.S. Embassy during a protest to mark International Labor Day in Manila, Philippines.

International Labour Day | Photo: AP/Chiang Ying-ying

Taiwanese workers hold slogans reading "Congress amended the law to support workers' rights" and ''The regime has no honeymoon'' during a May Day rally in Taipei, Taiwan.

