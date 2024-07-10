Indonesia Working Towards Visa-Free Entry For India, China And More | Details

India, China, Australia And More To Get Visa-Free Entry

As per an announcement made by Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno, the project to extend the visa exemption policy is on track. The minister added that the policy is expected to be finalised before the elections in October 2024.

Which Countries Will Be Eligible?

As per reports, a total of 20 countries will be cleared for visa-free entry into Indonesia. These are -

Australia China (PRC) India South Korea USA UK France Germany Qatar United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia The Netherlands Japan Russia Taiwan New Zealand Italy Spain

Along with these nations, two countries from the Middle East have also been recommended for this exemption.