Indonesia Working Towards Visa-Free Entry For India, China And More | Details

Indonesia is expected to join the list of visa-free destinations for Indians very soon. As per reports, the Southeast Asian country has stated that the work towards extending its visa exemption project is on track.
Under this project, tourists from 20 countries, including India, will be allowed to enter Indonesia without a visa.
India, China, Australia And More To Get Visa-Free Entry
As per an announcement made by Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno, the project to extend the visa exemption policy is on track. The minister added that the policy is expected to be finalised before the elections in October 2024.
Which Countries Will Be Eligible?
As per reports, a total of 20 countries will be cleared for visa-free entry into Indonesia. These are -
Australia
China (PRC)
India
South Korea
USA
UK
France
Germany
Qatar
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
The Netherlands
Japan
Russia
Taiwan
New Zealand
Italy
Spain
Along with these nations, two countries from the Middle East have also been recommended for this exemption.
As of now, tourists from ASEAN countries such as Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam are allowed visa-free entry to Indonesia.
The tourism minister has added that this visa exemption policy aims to boost local economy by allowing more visitors. The government is looking for more "quality tourist arrivals, people who stay longer and spend more on the local economy".
Presently, Indian tourists are allowed visa-free entry to a total of 61 countries. These include - Thailand, Bhutan, Nepal, Angola, Vietnam, Myanmar, the Caribbean Islands and more.