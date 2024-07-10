International

Indonesia Working Towards Visa-Free Entry For India, China And More | Details

Indonesia is expected to join the list of visa-free destinations for Indians very soon. As per the latest reports, a visa exemption for Indian tourists is in the works and is expected to be finalised by October.

Indonesia Working Towards Visa-Free Entry For Indians
Indonesia is expected to join the list of visa-free destinations for Indians very soon. As per reports, the Southeast Asian country has stated that the work towards extending its visa exemption project is on track.

Under this project, tourists from 20 countries, including India, will be allowed to enter Indonesia without a visa.

India, China, Australia And More To Get Visa-Free Entry

As per an announcement made by Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno, the project to extend the visa exemption policy is on track. The minister added that the policy is expected to be finalised before the elections in October 2024.

Which Countries Will Be Eligible?

As per reports, a total of 20 countries will be cleared for visa-free entry into Indonesia. These are -

  1. Australia

  2. China (PRC)

  3. India

  4. South Korea

  5. USA

  6. UK

  7. France

  8. Germany

  9. Qatar

  10. United Arab Emirates

  11. Saudi Arabia

  12. The Netherlands

  13. Japan

  14. Russia

  15. Taiwan

  16. New Zealand

  17. Italy

  18. Spain

Along with these nations, two countries from the Middle East have also been recommended for this exemption.

Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

As of now, tourists from ASEAN countries such as Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam are allowed visa-free entry to Indonesia.

The tourism minister has added that this visa exemption policy aims to boost local economy by allowing more visitors. The government is looking for more "quality tourist arrivals, people who stay longer and spend more on the local economy".

Presently, Indian tourists are allowed visa-free entry to a total of 61 countries. These include - Thailand, Bhutan, Nepal, Angola, Vietnam, Myanmar, the Caribbean Islands and more.

