India Working To Secure Release Of 16 Indian Sailors Detained In Eq. Guinea Since August: MEA

The government on Thursday said it is in touch with authorities in Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea for securing release of 16 Indian sailors who were part of the crew of a commercial ship that was detained in August.

The Indian sailors have been reportedly in detention in Equatorial Guinea.

Nigeria's charges against the sailors

According to the charge sheet filed on November 14 by the Nigerian side in the court, three charges have been levelled against the crew members which comprise conspiracy, evasion of lawful interception, and unlawful export of crude oil, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. He was replying to a question on the matter in Rajya Sabha.

EAM Jaishankar on rescue of detained ship Heroic Idum:

--Nigeria filed chargesheet on 14 Nov alleging crew to be involved in illegal export of crude oil

--Indian mission has sought assistance of Nigerian authorities

"The government is aware of the detention of the ship MT Heroic Idun since August and has been engaged with relevant authorities on the matter through our missions in Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria. They are also in touch with the OSM Shipping Company," he said.

Jaishankar said the detained crew members are about 26 which includes nationalities of India (16), Poland, Philippines and Sri Lanka. "Our Mission in Abuja is extending all consular services to ensure the safety and welfare of the Indian crew members aboard the vessel MT Heroic Idun and working towards their early release," Jaishankar said.

He said the Indian mission has sought assistance of the Nigerian authorities and through legal means for expeditious finalisation of the legal process for the early release of the Indian crew members.

Detained since August

Earlier in November, video of the sailors seeking the government of India’s help to secure their release went viral on social media. The sailors said they had been detained for over 85 days by the Guinean navy. Days later, social media posts showed videos of sailors begging for mercy as Nigeria sought their custody.

16 Indian sailors, member of 26 member crew of a ship detained and held captive in Equatorial Guinea on suspicion of oil theft plead to Indian government for their release. They have been in detention since mid August 2022. pic.twitter.com/1N93s7cP31 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 9, 2022

