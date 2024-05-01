International

In Pics | Olympics Paris 2024 Migration

French police officers have evicted migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris a few steps away from the Seine River, as similar operations have been carried out by authorities ahead of the Olympics.

OLY Paris 2024 Migration | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Migrants pack their belongings while being evicted from a makeshift camp in Paris. Similar operations are carried out by the police authorities on a daily basis in the months leading to the Olympics.

1/8
OLY Paris 2024 Migration
OLY Paris 2024 Migration | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Migrants are being evicted from a makeshift camp in Paris.

Advertisement

2/8
OLY Paris 2024 Migration
OLY Paris 2024 Migration | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Migrants are being evicted from a makeshift camp in Paris.

Advertisement

3/8
OLY Paris 2024 Migration
OLY Paris 2024 Migration | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Migrants pack their belongings while being evicted from a makeshift camp in Paris.

4/8
OLY Paris 2024 Migration
OLY Paris 2024 Migration | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Police officers stand by a makeshift camp during an evacuation operation in Paris.

Advertisement

5/8
OLY Paris 2024 Migration
OLY Paris 2024 Migration | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Migrants pack their belongings while being evicted from a makeshift camp in Paris.

Advertisement

6/8
OLY Paris 2024 Migration
OLY Paris 2024 Migration | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Migrants pack their belongings while being evicted from a makeshift camp in Paris.

Advertisement

7/8
OLY Paris 2024 Migration
OLY Paris 2024 Migration | Photo: AP/Nicolas Garriga

Migrants leave a makeshift camp after being evicted by police officers in Paris. French police officers have evicted migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris a few steps away from the Seine River, as similar operations have been carried out by authorities ahead of the Olympics.

8/8
OLY Paris 2024 Migration
OLY Paris 2024 Migration | Photo: AP/Nicolas Garriga

Activists help migrants to pack their belongings in a makeshift camp in Paris.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: Indian Badminton Men's Team Take 1-0 Lead In Thomas Cup, HS Prannoy Shines
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress To Take Decision On Amethi, Raebareli In 24-30 Hrs; Milind Deora To Not Contest LS Polls 1st Time In 20 Yrs
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India