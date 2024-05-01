In Pics | Olympics Paris 2024 Migration

Migrants pack their belongings while being evicted from a makeshift camp in Paris. Similar operations are carried out by the police authorities on a daily basis in the months leading to the Olympics.
Migrants are being evicted from a makeshift camp in Paris.
Advertisement
Migrants are being evicted from a makeshift camp in Paris.
Advertisement
Migrants pack their belongings while being evicted from a makeshift camp in Paris.
Police officers stand by a makeshift camp during an evacuation operation in Paris.
Advertisement
Migrants pack their belongings while being evicted from a makeshift camp in Paris.
Advertisement
Migrants pack their belongings while being evicted from a makeshift camp in Paris.
Advertisement
Migrants leave a makeshift camp after being evicted by police officers in Paris. French police officers have evicted migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris a few steps away from the Seine River, as similar operations have been carried out by authorities ahead of the Olympics.
Activists help migrants to pack their belongings in a makeshift camp in Paris.