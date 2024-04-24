International

In Pics | Heavy Rainstorms Leave Trail Of Destruction In Southern China

Heavy rainstorms that swept across southern China over the weekend have killed several people in riverside cities while tens of thousands have been evacuated across Guangdong and in emergency shelters. The rainstorms left a trail of destruction, with rescue work underway to assist the affected people.

China Floods | Photo: Huang Guobao/Xinhua via AP

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers deliver food by raft to people affected by the heavy rainfall in Lianjiangkou town, Yingde city of south China's Guangdong Province.

China Floods
China Floods | Photo: Chinatopix Via AP

In this picture taken through a window a flooded riverside park is seen along the Beijiang River in Qingyuan city in southern China's Guangdong province.

China Floods
China Floods | Photo: Chinatopix Via AP

A cyclist rides past fallen debris and trees in the aftermath of heavy storms in Qingyuan city in southern China's Guangdong province.

China Floods
China Floods | Photo: Chinatopix Via AP

A vehicle damaged by fallen tree trunks is seen in the aftermath of heavy storms in Qingyuan city in southern China's Guangdong province.

China Floods
China Floods | Photo: Lu Hanxin/Xinhua via AP

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, firefighters work in Jiangwan in the aftermath of heavy storms near Shaoguan city, south China's Guangdong Province.

