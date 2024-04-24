In Pics | Heavy Rainstorms Leave Trail Of Destruction In Southern China

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers deliver food by raft to people affected by the heavy rainfall in Lianjiangkou town, Yingde city of south China's Guangdong Province.
In this picture taken through a window a flooded riverside park is seen along the Beijiang River in Qingyuan city in southern China's Guangdong province.
A cyclist rides past fallen debris and trees in the aftermath of heavy storms in Qingyuan city in southern China's Guangdong province.
A vehicle damaged by fallen tree trunks is seen in the aftermath of heavy storms in Qingyuan city in southern China's Guangdong province.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, firefighters work in Jiangwan in the aftermath of heavy storms near Shaoguan city, south China's Guangdong Province.