In Pics: Greeks Strike To Mark Train Crash Anniversary

A protester holds a smoke flare during a rally in Athens, Greece. Widespread strikes in Greece disrupted transport services Wednesday, halting ferries and trains, in protests timed to coincide with the anniversary of a deadly rail crash a year ago.
An aerial view of the wagons and other parts recovered from a train wreck, near Larissa city, central Greece. Greece's deadliest rail disaster killed 57 people when a passenger train slammed into an oncoming cargo train. The tragedy shocked the country, with many of the victims being university students.
Protesters shout slogans during a rally in Athens, Greece.
Tourists take a photo of the announcement of a strike outside the Syntagma metro station in central Athens, Greece.
The main train station is closed during a strike in Athens, Greece.
Ferries are docked during a strike at the port of Piraeus near Athens.
Two men sit on a bench as the ferries are docked at the port of Piraeus near Athens, during a strike.