International

In Pics: Greeks Strike To Mark Train Crash Anniversary

Thousands of protesting Greek workers and students marched through central Athens on Wednesday to commemorate the anniversary of the country's deadliest train tragedy, demanding justice and higher wages. A year ago, a passenger train from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki crashed head-on with a goods train, killing 57 people and sparking widespread demonstrations against what many saw as decades of negligence in the rail system.