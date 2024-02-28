International

In Pics: Greeks Strike To Mark Train Crash Anniversary

Thousands of protesting Greek workers and students marched through central Athens on Wednesday to commemorate the anniversary of the country's deadliest train tragedy, demanding justice and higher wages. A year ago, a passenger train from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki crashed head-on with a goods train, killing 57 people and sparking widespread demonstrations against what many saw as decades of negligence in the rail system.

February 28, 2024

Greece Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas

A protester holds a smoke flare during a rally in Athens, Greece. Widespread strikes in Greece disrupted transport services Wednesday, halting ferries and trains, in protests timed to coincide with the anniversary of a deadly rail crash a year ago.

Greece Strike | Photo: AP
An aerial view of the wagons and other parts recovered from a train wreck, near Larissa city, central Greece. Greece's deadliest rail disaster killed 57 people when a passenger train slammed into an oncoming cargo train. The tragedy shocked the country, with many of the victims being university students.

Greece Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas
Protesters shout slogans during a rally in Athens, Greece.

Greece Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas
Tourists take a photo of the announcement of a strike outside the Syntagma metro station in central Athens, Greece.

Greece Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas
The main train station is closed during a strike in Athens, Greece.

Greece Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas
Ferries are docked during a strike at the port of Piraeus near Athens.

Greece Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas
Ferries are docked during a strike at the port of Piraeus near Athens.

Greece Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas
Two men sit on a bench as the ferries are docked at the port of Piraeus near Athens, during a strike.

