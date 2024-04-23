In Photos: Protest Against New Pension Bill In Bolivia

Teachers launch fireworks at police as they protest against forced retirement in La Paz, Bolivia. The government of President Luis Arce is proposing a new pension bill to the Plurinational Legislative Assembly that includes forced retirement at age 65.
Teachers clash with police during their protest against forced retirement in La Paz, Bolivia.
Advertisement
A teacher walks in the smoke of a fire extinguisher and fireworks used by teachers protesting against forced retirement in La Paz, Bolivia.
Advertisement
Police are surrounded by smoke from fireworks set off by teachers protesting against forced retirement outside the Education Ministry in La Paz, Bolivia.
A teacher confronts police during a protest against forced retirement in La Paz, Bolivia.
Advertisement
Police advance on protesters though smoke from a fire extinguisher and fireworks used by teachers protesting against forced retirement in La Paz, Bolivia.
Advertisement
Teachers protest against forced retirement in La Paz, Bolivia.