International

In Photos: Protest Against New Pension Bill In Bolivia

Teachers clash with police as they protest against forced retirement in La Paz, Bolivia. The government of President Luis Arce is proposing a new pension bill to the Plurinational Legislative Assembly that includes forced retirement at age 65.

Bolivia Protest | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

Teachers launch fireworks at police as they protest against forced retirement in La Paz, Bolivia. The government of President Luis Arce is proposing a new pension bill to the Plurinational Legislative Assembly that includes forced retirement at age 65.

Bolivia Protest | Photo: AP/Juan Karita
Teachers clash with police during their protest against forced retirement in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Protest | Photo: AP/Juan Karita
A teacher walks in the smoke of a fire extinguisher and fireworks used by teachers protesting against forced retirement in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Protest | Photo: AP/Juan Karita
Police are surrounded by smoke from fireworks set off by teachers protesting against forced retirement outside the Education Ministry in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Protest | Photo: AP/Juan Karita
A teacher confronts police during a protest against forced retirement in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Protest | Photo: AP/Juan Karita
Police advance on protesters though smoke from a fire extinguisher and fireworks used by teachers protesting against forced retirement in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Protest | Photo: AP/Juan Karita
Teachers protest against forced retirement in La Paz, Bolivia.

