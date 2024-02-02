A man throws an egg towards anti-riot police officers during a protest by farmers outside the European Parliament as European leaders meet for an EU summit in Brussels. European Union leaders meet in Brussels for a one day summit to discuss the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, including support for Ukraine.
In Photos: Europe Farmers Protest
Farmers are keeping up pressure on the French government and the EU leadership with scores of highway blockades, protesting higher energy prices, cheaper foreign competition that does not have to abide by strict EU rules, inflation, and climate change that either withered, flooded or burned crops.
Farmers burn garbage and tyres during a protest outside the European Parliament as European leaders meet for an EU summit in Brussels.
A banner on a tractor reads "Macron answer!" on a blocked highway in Chilly-Mazarin, south of Paris. Protests have been held across the EU for most of the week and hundreds of angry farmers driving heavy-duty tractors arrived at European Union headquarters, bent on getting their complaints about excessive costs, rules and bureaucracy heard and fixed by EU leaders at a summit Thursday in Brussels, Belgium.
Advertisement
Anti-riot police use water to disperse people during a protest by farmers outside the European Parliament as European leaders meet for an EU summit in Brussels.
Advertisement
Farmers block a highway with their tractors in Aix-en-Provence, southern France.
Advertisement
A farmer spends the night at a highway barricade in Aix-en-Provence, southern France.
Advertisement
Farmers graze goats at a highway barricade in Aix-en-Provence, southern France.
People gather outside the European Parliament during a protest by farmers as European leaders meet for an EU summit in Brussels.