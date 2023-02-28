Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Imran Khan Gets Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant In Toshakhana Case

Imran Khan Gets Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant In Toshakhana Case

Khan was ousted as prime minister in April last year after the National Assembly passed a no-confidence motion against him

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 7:42 pm

A Pakistani court issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case but granted bail in two other cases. High drama ensued outside the court premises with Khan's supporters greeting him amidst tight security. 

The court in the capital Islamabad that ordered the former premier's arrest said Khan had skipped a hearing on charges of selling state gifts and concealing his assets.

Toshakhana case

Khan had received expensive gifts from rich Arab rulers during official visits that were deposited in the state repository Toshakhana. Later, he bought those at slashed rates following the law and further sold them at hefty profits. He was accused of hiding the proceeds from the sale of precious gifts.

In his statement to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he declared the gifts had been procured from the state treasury for Rs 21.56 million and sold for Rs 58 million. The gifts included a Graff wristwatch, a pair of cufflinks, an expensive pen, a ring, and four Rolex watches.

He was also disqualified by the ECP from holding public office in October 2022, becoming the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament. He challenged his disqualification and denied wrongdoing.

Judge Zafar Iqbal's order came on a day of political drama in Pakistan, as three other courts on Tuesday ruled Khan was immune from arrest on separate charges relating to allegations of terrorism, attempted murder against a rival politician, and graft.

(With inputs from AP)

