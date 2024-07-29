Heavy Rains From Tropical Storm Hits Central China's Hunan; 15 Dead In Landslide

Rescuers use a dinghy boat to evacuate villagers trapped by floodwaters in Jingtang village, Zixing city, in southern China's Hunan province.
A rescuer evacuates children trapped by floodwaters in Jingtang village, Zixing city, in southern China's Hunan province.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, vehicles drive through a flood waters in Shenyang, northeastern China's Liaoning Province.
In this drone photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a landslide destroys a house in Yuelin village of Shouyue town of Hengyang city, central China's Hunan Province.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a landslide blocks a road in Shouyue Town of Nanyue District, Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, an excavator works near a collapsed building in the aftermath of a landslide in Yuelin village of Shouyue town of Hengyang city, central China's Hunan Province.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a car passes as waves lash the shore ahead of landfall by Typhoon Gaemi in Sansha Township of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province.