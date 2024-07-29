International

Heavy Rains From Tropical Storm Hits Central China's Hunan; 15 Dead In Landslide

Heavy rains from a tropical storm paralysed central China's Hunan, where at least 15 died and six were injured after a landslide. The provincial emergency command centre said the landslide hit Yuelin village in Hengyang city at about 8 am. It washed away part of a residential house, burying 18 people.

Rescuers evacuates villagers trapped by floodwaters | Photo: Chinatopix Via AP

Rescuers use a dinghy boat to evacuate villagers trapped by floodwaters in Jingtang village, Zixing city, in southern China's Hunan province.

2/7
Rescuer evacuates children in Zixing city
Rescuer evacuates children in Zixing city | Photo: Chinatopix Via AP

A rescuer evacuates children trapped by floodwaters in Jingtang village, Zixing city, in southern China's Hunan province.

3/7
Vehicles drive through a flood waters in Shenyang
Vehicles drive through a flood waters in Shenyang | Photo: Wang Hongtao/Xinhua via AP

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, vehicles drive through a flood waters in Shenyang, northeastern China's Liaoning Province.

4/7
Landslide destroys a house in Hengyang city
Landslide destroys a house in Hengyang city | Photo: Chen Zhenhai/Xinhua via AP

In this drone photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a landslide destroys a house in Yuelin village of Shouyue town of Hengyang city, central China's Hunan Province.

5/7
Landslide blocks a road in Nanyue District
Landslide blocks a road in Nanyue District | Photo: Xinhua via AP

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a landslide blocks a road in Shouyue Town of Nanyue District, Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province.

6/7
Excavator works near a collapsed building in Hengyang city
Excavator works near a collapsed building in Hengyang city | Photo: Chen Zhenhai/Xinhua via AP

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, an excavator works near a collapsed building in the aftermath of a landslide in Yuelin village of Shouyue town of Hengyang city, central China's Hunan Province.

7/7
Typhoon Gaemi in Chinas Fujian Province
Typhoon Gaemi in China's Fujian Province | Photo: Jiang Kehong/Xinhua via AP

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a car passes as waves lash the shore ahead of landfall by Typhoon Gaemi in Sansha Township of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

