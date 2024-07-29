International

Heavy Rains From Tropical Storm Hits Central China's Hunan; 15 Dead In Landslide

Heavy rains from a tropical storm paralysed central China's Hunan, where at least 15 died and six were injured after a landslide. The provincial emergency command centre said the landslide hit Yuelin village in Hengyang city at about 8 am. It washed away part of a residential house, burying 18 people.