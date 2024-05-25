Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader Warns Of 'Surprise' Attacks Against Israel

As reported by Middle East Monitor, Nasrallah claimed that Israel had failed to achieve its goals in the ongoing Gaza war. He said, “The enemy (Israel) was unable to achieve any of its goals, and this was acknowledged by the head of the entity’s National Security Council (Tzachi Hanegbi).”

In his speech, Nasrallah said, “The recognition of the Palestinian state by a number of European countries is a great loss for the occupation.”

On Wednesday, three European countries, Ireland, Spain and Norway announced official recognition of the Palestinian state, while others, such as Slovenia and Malta, announced their willingness to take the same step.

Nasrallah also said: “One of the results of the Al-Aqsa Flood and the steadfastness of the resistance is that today Israel is appearing before the International Criminal Court (ICC),” after the court’s prosecutor, Karim Khan, sought to issue arrest warrants against Benjamin Netanyahu and his government’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes in Gaza.