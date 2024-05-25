International

Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader Warns Of 'Surprise' Attacks Against Israel

Hezbollah, a political party and militant group that emerged during Lebanon's civil war, has been a significant force in the country since the 2000s.

AP
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah | Photo: AP
The leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, has threatened to launch surprise attacks on Israel. This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had "surprising" military plans for Lebanon, adding that Israel has been able to eliminate “hundreds” of Hezbollah militants. "

In a televised speech on Friday, marking the 24th anniversary of Resistance and Liberation Day in Lebanon, Nasrallah said: "You must expect surprises from our resistance." Hezbollah, a political party and militant group that emerged during Lebanon's civil war, has been a significant force in the country since the 2000s.

Supporters of Hezbollah gather at al-Ashoura square in Beirut - null
As reported by Middle East Monitor, Nasrallah claimed that Israel had failed to achieve its goals in the ongoing Gaza war. He said, “The enemy (Israel) was unable to achieve any of its goals, and this was acknowledged by the head of the entity’s National Security Council (Tzachi Hanegbi).”

In his speech, Nasrallah said, “The recognition of the Palestinian state by a number of European countries is a great loss for the occupation.”

On Wednesday, three European countries, Ireland, Spain and Norway announced official recognition of the Palestinian state, while others, such as Slovenia and Malta, announced their willingness to take the same step.

Nasrallah also said: “One of the results of the Al-Aqsa Flood and the steadfastness of the resistance is that today Israel is appearing before the International Criminal Court (ICC),” after the court’s prosecutor, Karim Khan, sought to issue arrest warrants against Benjamin Netanyahu and his government’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes in Gaza.

He also pointed out that “Israel has never respected an international resolution. It launched the most violent raids on the city of Rafah after the ICJ decision.”

Earlier on Friday, the ICJ issued new temporary measures, demanding that Israel immediately stop its attack on Rafah, keep the Rafah Crossing open to facilitate the entry of aid into Gaza, and submit a report to the court within a month regarding the steps it has taken.

At least 35,903 people have been killed and 80,420 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel from Hamas’s attack is 1,139, with dozens still held captive.

