Hamas Launches Missile Attack On Israel's Tel Aviv

The militant group Hamas has reportedly launched a missile attack on Israel's Tel Aviv.

AP
The devastation caused by war between Israel-Hamas.(Representational image) Photo: AP
Hamas on Sunday reportedly launched a missile attack on Israel's capital Tel Aviv. The Israel has sounded sirens in Tel Aviv, warning of possible incoming rockets.

According to AP report, Hamas fired a barrage of rockets from Gaza that set off air raid sirens as far away as Tel Aviv for the first time in months in a show of resilience more than seven months into Israel’s massive air, sea and ground offensive.

The report said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

It said Hamas’ military wing claimed the attack, and rocket launches could be heard in central Gaza.

It also added the Israeli military said eight projectiles crossed into Israel after being launched from the area of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where Israeli forces recently launched an incursion.

BBC reported rocket sirens were sounded in other cities and towns, including Herzliya and Petah Tikva.

The report said Israeli media have published footage of missile fragments in the garden of a building in Herzliya.

