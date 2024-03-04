Haiti: Hundreds Of Prison Inmates Flee After Armed Gangs Storm Facility | Photos

A burned car is seen outside the National Penitentiary in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Hundreds of inmates have fled Haiti's main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility overnight.
A woman walks past bodies of two men killed by unknown assailants in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Colombian inmates accused of participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise walk inside the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Colombian inmates accused of participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise open a gate inside the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Colombian inmates accused of participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise talk to journalists inside the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
An inmate helps another prisoner inside the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
An inmate waves at the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
An inmate stands at the National Penitentiary in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Inmates gather inside the National Penitentiary in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti.