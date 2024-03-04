International

Haiti: Hundreds Of Prison Inmates Flee After Armed Gangs Storm Facility | Photos

Hundreds of inmates fled from Haiti's main prison on Saturday night as armed gangs stormed the facility, sparking deadly violence across the capital. The Haitian government declared a state of emergency on Sunday, following days of unrest, including an attack on the main penitentiary, leaving most inmates at large.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
Haiti Prison Break | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph

A burned car is seen outside the National Penitentiary in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Hundreds of inmates have fled Haiti's main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility overnight.

1/8
Haiti Prison Break
Haiti Prison Break | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A woman walks past bodies of two men killed by unknown assailants in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

2/8
Haiti Prison Break
Haiti Prison Break | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Colombian inmates accused of participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise walk inside the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Advertisement
3/8
Haiti Prison Break
Haiti Prison Break | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Colombian inmates accused of participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise open a gate inside the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

4/8
Haiti Prison Break
Haiti Prison Break | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Colombian inmates accused of participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise talk to journalists inside the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Advertisement
5/8
Haiti Prison Break
Haiti Prison Break | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

An inmate helps another prisoner inside the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Advertisement
6/8
Haiti Prison Break
Haiti Prison Break | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

An inmate waves at the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Advertisement
7/8
Haiti Prison Break
Haiti Prison Break | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

An inmate stands at the National Penitentiary in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

8/8
Haiti Prison Break
Haiti Prison Break | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inmates gather inside the National Penitentiary in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Tags

Haiti

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement