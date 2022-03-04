Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Hackers Join War Against Russia, Leak Space Program Files

This claim of hacking has emerged following reports that Ukraine’s government had appealed to the country’s hackers to shore up country's cyber-defences against Russian cyber-offensives and to also hit Russia in the digital domain.

Hackers Join War Against Russia, Leak Space Program Files
Representative image of a hacker Outlook File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 6:55 pm

A group of hackers associated with the group Anonymous broke into a website of the Russian Space Research Institute (IKI) and claimed to have leaked internal data on the internet. IKI designs and builds equipment for the Russian space program.

The claim was made following reports that the Ukraine’s government had appealed to the country’s hacker community to shore up the country's cyber-defences against possible Russian cyber-offensives and to also hit Russia in the digital domain.

The group, which calls itself “v0g3lsec” on Twitter, left derogatory messages on one of the domains of IKI’s website.

One message read, “Heyyy Russian [homophobic slur].. Sorry.. Cosmonauts ??.. idk what to say, go get a nice website instead of threatening people with ISS, heard??”

“Also leave Ukraine alone else Anonymous will f**k you up even more :)),” read another message.

Related stories

Russia-Ukraine conflict to worsen chip shortage: Report

Ukraine's Nuclear Power Plant: What Do We Know About Zaporizhzhia And Threats Of Meltdown

Elon Musk's Starlink Is Helping Ukraine Stay Online And Here's How

The content that the group leaked online allegedly belonged to the Russian space agency Roscosmos and discussed the country’s moon program. The content was a mixture of handwritten notes, PDFs, and spreadsheets in both Russian and English and discussed potential landing sites for spacecraft on the Moon's South Pole among other things, according to VICE. 

This claim has been made in the midst of reports that an “IT Army” has come up in Ukraine at the initiative of the country’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who is also the country’s minister for digital affairs. According to cyber-security firm Sekoia’s Livia Tibirna, up to 2,60,000 volunteers have joined this “IT Army”.

Despite the enthusiasm of contributing to the national war effort, the impact of such hacking activity is believed to be limited as the Russians had already predicted such moves. Several Russian websites had been “geo-fenced” by the time these cyber-offensives began, which means that websites were unavailable for anyone outside Russia. 

Amit Serper of cyber-security firm Akamai told BuzzFeed News, “I assume the Russians realised that pretty much whatever they are trying to do to everyone else, the same thing can be done to them.”
 

Tags

International Ukraine Russia Cybersecurity Cyber Security-Hacking Etc Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Ukraine Crisis Hacking Cyber Conflict
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tiger 3 Release Date Announced: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Reunite For The Spy Thriller

Tiger 3 Release Date Announced: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Reunite For The Spy Thriller

Will Russia-Ukraine War Change The Future Of Cryptocurrencies? 

Will Russia-Ukraine War Change The Future Of Cryptocurrencies? 