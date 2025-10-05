Gunmen Kill Two, Injure 12 In Violent Montgomery Nightlife Shootout

Rival groups exchanged gunfire in Montgomery’s nightlife district, killing two and injuring 12, including three critically.
Shooting followed major events like ASU homecoming and Alabama National Fair, disrupting a celebratory atmosphere.
No arrests yet; police probe shooter identities and weapons, urging community cooperation to prevent further violence
A festive night in Montgomery, Alabama, turned tragic when rival gunmen engaged in a shootout in the crowded downtown entertainment district, killing two people and injuring 12 others, as celebrations from major weekend events were underway.
The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the heart of Montgomery’s nightlife area, where crowds had gathered following Alabama State University’s homecoming game, the Alabama National Fair, and the Tuskegee-Morehouse football game at Cramton Bowl. Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys called it a "mass shooting," noting that two opposing groups exchanged gunfire with little regard for bystanders, turning a vibrant scene into chaos.
No arrests have been made as of Sunday evening, and the exact number of shooters and types of weapons involved remain under investigation. Police quickly secured the area, providing immediate aid to victims. The incident has shaken the community, especially as Montgomery had seen a decline in violent crime earlier in 2025.