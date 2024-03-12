International

Global Ramadan Spirit: Muslims Worldwide Unite In Evening Prayers And Iftar Celebrations

Across continents, Muslims marked the beginning of Ramadan with evening prayers and Iftar. From Jakarta to Istanbul, devout worshippers embraced the spiritual significance of the holy month.

March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
Ramadan 2024 | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim

Indonesian Muslims perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside a Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Ramadan 2024 | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
A Muslim woaman reads Quran during an evening prayer called 'tarawih' marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Ramadan 2024 | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Muslims perform a special prayer called 'Tarawih' at Data Darbar mosque on the start of Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Ramadan 2024 | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian
Muslims walk in Putra Mosque for prayer during sunset ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Putrajaya, Malaysia. During Ramadan, Muslims worldwide will observe fasting, abstaining from foods, sex and smoking from dawn to dusk.

Ramadan 2024 | Photo: AP/Hadi Mizban
Muslims gather for Iftar meal during the first day of Ramadan at Sheikh Abdul Qadir Gilani mosque in Baghdad, Iraq.

Ramadan 2024 | Photo: AP/Hadi Mizban
Muslims gather for an Iftar meal during the first day of Ramadan at Sheikh Abdul Qadir Gilani mosque in Baghdad, Iraq.

Ramadan 2024 | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
People buy dates at a busy market in preparation of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar.

Ramadan 2024 | Photo: AP/Muhammad Sajjad
A man tries on a traditional cap which will be used while praying during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at a stall in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Ramadan 2024 | Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg
People walk in front of the Damascus gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, on the first day of Ramadan.

Ramadan 2024 | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
People break their fast after dusk on the first day of Ramadan backdropped by the iconic Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.

Ramadan 2024 | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
A Turkish army artillery unit marks the end of fasting time on the first day of The Muslims holy month of Ramadan, in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, Turkey.

Ramadan / Ramazan

