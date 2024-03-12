Global Ramadan Spirit: Muslims Worldwide Unite In Evening Prayers And Iftar Celebrations

Indonesian Muslims perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside a Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia.
A Muslim woaman reads Quran during an evening prayer called 'tarawih' marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Muslims perform a special prayer called 'Tarawih' at Data Darbar mosque on the start of Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Muslims walk in Putra Mosque for prayer during sunset ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Putrajaya, Malaysia. During Ramadan, Muslims worldwide will observe fasting, abstaining from foods, sex and smoking from dawn to dusk.
Muslims gather for Iftar meal during the first day of Ramadan at Sheikh Abdul Qadir Gilani mosque in Baghdad, Iraq.
People buy dates at a busy market in preparation of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar.
A man tries on a traditional cap which will be used while praying during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at a stall in Peshawar, Pakistan.
People walk in front of the Damascus gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, on the first day of Ramadan.
People break their fast after dusk on the first day of Ramadan backdropped by the iconic Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.
A Turkish army artillery unit marks the end of fasting time on the first day of The Muslims holy month of Ramadan, in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, Turkey.