From Calls For Ceasefire To Condemning Occupation, Here's How Israel's War On Gaza Played Out At Oscars

Film director Jonathan Glazer, whose 'The Zone of Interest' won the Best International Film Award at the Oscars 2024, was the most notable voice against the Israel's War on Gaza. In his speech, he highlighted he was a Jew and was against the war.

Glazer also condemned the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and the dehumanisation of the Palestinians.

Glazer's film, 'The Zone of Interest', is about the Auschwitz concentration camp, which was one of the sites of the most well-known systematic killing of Jews by the Germany's Nazis during the Holocaust in the World War II. About his film, he said, "All our choices were made to reflect and confront us in the present, not to say look what they did then, rather what we do now. Our film shows where dehumanisation leads at its worst. It's shaped all of our past and present."