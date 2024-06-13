Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians

Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a building, in Mangaf, Kuwait.
Rescuers arrive at the site of a building that caught fire in Kuwait.
Ambassador of India to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika visits a hospital where workers who suffered injuries in a fire that broke out in a building have been admitted, in Mangaf, Kuwait.
Rescuers arrive at the site of a building that caught fire in Kuwait.
Rescuers arrive at the site of a building that caught fire in Kuwait.
Ambassador of India to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika visits the Al-Adan hospital where Indian workers who got injured in a fire that broke out in a building have been admitted, in Mangaf, Kuwait.
Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a building, in Mangaf, Kuwait.