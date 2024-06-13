International

Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians

A massive fire that broke out on Wednesday at a building in Kuwait's Mangaf area killed 49 people, of which 42 were Indians. Of the 42 Indians who died in the fire, 19 belonged to Kerala. The Kerala government on Thursday said it will provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the families of the people from the state who died in the Kuwait fire tragedy.