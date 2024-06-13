International

Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians

A massive fire that broke out on Wednesday at a building in Kuwait's Mangaf area killed 49 people, of which 42 were Indians. Of the 42 Indians who died in the fire, 19 belonged to Kerala. The Kerala government on Thursday said it will provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the families of the people from the state who died in the Kuwait fire tragedy.

Kuwait fire tragedy | Photo: PTI

Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a building, in Mangaf, Kuwait.

1/6
Rescuers at the site
Rescuers at the site | Photo: Kuwait TV via AP

Rescuers arrive at the site of a building that caught fire in Kuwait.

2/6
Ambassador Adarsh Swaika visits a hospital
Ambassador Adarsh Swaika visits a hospital | Photo: PTI

Ambassador of India to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika visits a hospital where workers who suffered injuries in a fire that broke out in a building have been admitted, in Mangaf, Kuwait.

3/6
Photo: Kuwait TV via AP

Rescuers arrive at the site of a building that caught fire in Kuwait.

4/6
Photo: Kuwait TV via AP

Rescuers arrive at the site of a building that caught fire in Kuwait.

5/6
Adarsh Swaika visits the Al-Adan hospital
Adarsh Swaika visits the Al-Adan hospital | Photo: PTI

Ambassador of India to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika visits the Al-Adan hospital where Indian workers who got injured in a fire that broke out in a building have been admitted, in Mangaf, Kuwait.

6/6
Photo: PTI

Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a building, in Mangaf, Kuwait.

