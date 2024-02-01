View of the Sau reservoir, which is only at 5 percent of its capacity, in Vilanova de Sau, about 100 km (62 miles) north of Barcelona, Spain.
Cracked Grounds, Dead Fish: Spain Drought In Pictures
Barcelona and its surroundings in northeastern Spain’s Catalonia region are preparing for tighter water restrictions as a historic drought has shrunk reservoirs to record lows. Authorities are expected to declare a drought emergency today, February 1.
The shadow of a dead tree is cast on the cracked ground of the Sau reservoir, which is only at 5 percent of its capacity, in Vilanova de Sau, about 100 km (62 miles) north of Barcelona, Spain.
A clam lies dead on the dry surface of the Arnius-Boadella reservoir, which is only at 12 percent of its capacity, near Figueras, north of Girona, Spain.
Advertisement
View of Arnius-Boadella reservoir, which is only at 12 percent of its capacity, near Figueras, north of Girona, Spain.
Advertisement
Dead fish from suffocation float on the polluted shore of the Olost dam, which is completely dry, near Vic, about 90 Kilometres (55 miles) north of Barcelona, Spain.
Advertisement
View of the surroundings of the Sau reservoir, which is only at 5 percent of its capacity, in Vilanova de Sau, about 100 km (62 miles) north of Barcelona, Spain.
Advertisement
An abandoned canoe lies on the cracked ground at the Sau reservoir, which is only at 5 percent of its capacity, in Vilanova de Sau, about 100 km (62 miles) north of Barcelona, Spain.
View of La Baells reservoir, which is only at 21 percent of its capacity, near Berga, north of Barcelona, Spain.
View of the Sau reservoir, which is only at 5 percent of its capacity, in Vilanova de Sau, about 100 km (62 miles) north of Barcelona, Spain.
A dry tree stands from the cracks and dry soil of the Arnius-Boadella reservoir, which is only at 12 percent of its capacity, near Figueras, north of Girona, Spain.