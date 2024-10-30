The second issue is the inter-operability between registries. There are two types of registries under Article 6: Article 6.2, the international registry which is related to the trading of credits between two parties and the Article 6.4 which is related to the markets and mechanism registry. “There are certain parties that do not have the capacity or capability to have their own registry. These parties have previously articulated that they want the functionality of registry wherein they can create their accounts and that needs to be done in Article 6.2 International Registry. They want the movement of Article 6.4 emission reduction units to Article 6.2 where they can hold and trade it or transaction it later. But there are other parties with a different opinion about it and don’t want such functionality to be created,” Chakrabarty explains.