Boat With Rohingya Muslims Capsizes Off Indonesia Coast

The wooden boat carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslims capsized off Indonesia's northernmost coast on Wednesday, according to local fishermen.

21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
Indonesia Rohingya Muslims | Photo: AP/Reza Saifullah

Rohingya refugees stand on their capsized boat as rescuers throw a rope to rescue them in the waters off West Aceh, Indonesia. The wooden boat carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslims capsized off Indonesia's northernmost coast on Wednesday, according to local fishermen.

Indonesia Rohingya Muslims | Photo: AP/Reza Saifullah
Rohingya refugees stand on their capsized boat before being rescued in the waters off West Aceh, Indonesia.

Indonesia Rohingya Muslims | Photo: AP/Reza Saifullah
Rohingya refugees climb onto a National Search and Rescue Agency boat as they are being rescued after their boat capsized in the waters off West Aceh, Indonesia.

Indonesia Rohingya Muslims | Photo: AP/Reza Saifullah
Rohingya refugees rescued from their capsized boat sit in a National Search and Rescue Agency boat in the waters off West Aceh, Indonesia.

Indonesia Rohingya Muslims | Photo: AP/Reza Saifullah
A member of the National Search and Rescue Agency uses binoculars to scan the horizon during the search for a boat carrying Rohingya refugees reportedly capsized in the waters off West Aceh, Indonesia.

Indonesia Rohingya Muslims | Photo: AP
Ethnic Rohingya people rescued from their capsized boat rest at a local government building in Samatiga, Aceh province, Indonesia.

Indonesia Rohingya Muslims | Photo: AP
Ethnic Rohingya people rescued from their capsized boat rest at a local government building in Samatiga, Aceh province, Indonesia.

