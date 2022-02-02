Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Bali Opens its Doors to Foreign Travellers from February 4

Easing the restrictions in the island province, Indonesia aims to revive its tourism 

Bali Opens its Doors to Foreign Travellers from February 4
The island province in Indonesia will open its doors from February 4 Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 12:59 pm

The latest to ease COVID restrictions and welcome back travellers is Bali. In order to recover its economy and revive tourism, Bali will open its doors to foreign travellers from February 4. The ban on entry of all foreign nationals will be lifted on February 4 along with a reduced quarantine period of five days, as opposed to seven days earlier. All of these guidelines will be upheld for fully vaccinated foreign nationals from across the globe. Further reports also suggest that travellers with only a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine.

Lying to the east of Java, this island province is one of the most preferred destinations for travellers from across the globe. While Bali started reopening with strict rules last October, it is only now that the regulations have been modified to welcome an increased number of travellers. 

Prior to the ease in restrictions, travellers heading to the island province were required to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine, along with the availability of an international health insurance and a visa with a local sponsor. Currently, travellers can use either direct or connecting flights to Bali. The list of eased restrictions were recently announced by Luhut Panjaitan, a cabinet minister overseeing the government’s pandemic response. While some restrictions were made milder, requirements like visa with a local sponsor and a health insurance, according to reports, still remain to be addressed and will be spoken upon in a separate regulation soon.

Tags

International Travel News Bali Indonesia Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic Restrictions Pandemic Travel
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

 Sri Lanka All Set To Ink USD 500 Million Credit Line With India Amid Financial Crisis

 Sri Lanka All Set To Ink USD 500 Million Credit Line With India Amid Financial Crisis

Pakistan PM Imran Khan To Attend Olympic Ceremony In China; Meet President Xi Jinping

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Amnesty International Accuses Israel Of 'Apartheid'

US Asks For UN Meeting Over North Korea's Recent Missile Tests

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths