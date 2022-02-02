Bali Opens its Doors to Foreign Travellers from February 4

The latest to ease COVID restrictions and welcome back travellers is Bali. In order to recover its economy and revive tourism, Bali will open its doors to foreign travellers from February 4. The ban on entry of all foreign nationals will be lifted on February 4 along with a reduced quarantine period of five days, as opposed to seven days earlier. All of these guidelines will be upheld for fully vaccinated foreign nationals from across the globe. Further reports also suggest that travellers with only a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine.

Lying to the east of Java, this island province is one of the most preferred destinations for travellers from across the globe. While Bali started reopening with strict rules last October, it is only now that the regulations have been modified to welcome an increased number of travellers.

Prior to the ease in restrictions, travellers heading to the island province were required to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine, along with the availability of an international health insurance and a visa with a local sponsor. Currently, travellers can use either direct or connecting flights to Bali. The list of eased restrictions were recently announced by Luhut Panjaitan, a cabinet minister overseeing the government’s pandemic response. While some restrictions were made milder, requirements like visa with a local sponsor and a health insurance, according to reports, still remain to be addressed and will be spoken upon in a separate regulation soon.