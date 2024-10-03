International

Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics

An annular solar eclipse was visible across parts of the South Pacific, southern Chile and Southern Argentina on October 2. An annular solar eclipse takes place when the moon appears slightly smaller than the sun and blocks most of the solar disk for a few minutes — a phenomenon known as annularity. Due to the ring of sunlight that surrounds the moon during this time, it is known as a "ring of fire" solar eclipse.