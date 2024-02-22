Alabama Court Rules That Frozen Embryos Are 'Children': How Does This Affect IVF Treatments And Reproductive Rights In US?

Gabby Goidel, 26, who is pursuing IVF treatment in Alabama after three miscarriages, said the court ruling came on the same day she began daily injections ahead of egg retrieval.

“It just kind of took me by storm. It was all I could think about and it was just a very stressful thing to hear. I immediately messaged my clinic and asked if this could potentially halt us. They said we have to take it one day at a time,” Goidel told AP.

She turned to IVF and preimplantation genetic testing after multiple miscarriages related to genetic issues.