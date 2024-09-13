Africa Sees More Than 100 Deaths, 3,000 Fresh Mpox Cases In Past Week | Latest Updates

Africa is in the process of receiving vaccines. Some 250,000 doses have already been delivered to Congo, but these are just a fraction of the 3 million doses authorities have said are needed to end the outbreak there, the epicentre of the global health emergency.

Kaseya said there was need for increased testing and resources to support it, adding that the continent was not testing enough and that it "cannot rely on only confirmed cases for decision-making and response.” The recommended course of vaccination requires two doses. Kaseya said this would still be ideal despite the high level of need, because “we don't want to compromise on protection of our people.”