First Mpox Case Of Older Strain In India; China Begins Clinical Trials For Vaccine | Key Updates

Older Strain Of Virus: According to the health ministry, the person is infected with the West African strain of the virus, known as Clade 2. “This case is an isolated one, similar to the 30 earlier cases reported in India since July 2022. It is not part of the public health emergency concerning Clade 1, as identified by WHO,” the ministry clarified. The Union Health Ministry issued a formal advisory to all states and union territories, emphasising the need for enhanced surveillance, testing, and contact tracing.