First Mpox Case Of Older Strain In India; China Begins Clinical Trials For Vaccine | Key Updates

Mpox clade I, a severe strain of the virus, is spreading rapidly in Africa, with over 18,000 cases and at least 600 deaths reported this year, many involving children. This strain is more infectious and deadly than mpox clade 2, which caused the global outbreak in 2022 and 2023.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a public health emergency of international concern last month due to the rapid spread of mpox clade I.
Mpox Outbreak | Key Updates
First Case Detected In India: The Union Health Ministry confirmed a single case of mpox in India on September 9. The patient, a 26-year-old male from Haryana's Hisar was presented at Delhi’s LNJP Hospital with symptoms including genital ulcers and skin rashes, though he had no fever.
The patient reportedly contracted the virus abroad. The individual is currently isolated in a separate ward, and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed that he is in a stable condition. The detection of this case led to a proactive response to prevent any wider spread.
Older Strain Of Virus: According to the health ministry, the person is infected with the West African strain of the virus, known as Clade 2. “This case is an isolated one, similar to the 30 earlier cases reported in India since July 2022. It is not part of the public health emergency concerning Clade 1, as identified by WHO,” the ministry clarified. The Union Health Ministry issued a formal advisory to all states and union territories, emphasising the need for enhanced surveillance, testing, and contact tracing.
US Intensifies Mpox Surveillance: The United States has ramped up testing and surveillance efforts for a new strain of mpox and has made vaccines readily accessible at local pharmacies and community health centres, according to senior administration officials in a briefing on Friday.
While no cases of this more transmissible strain have been reported in the US so far, experts are preparing for the possibility following the World Health Organisation's declaration of a global public health emergency last month—the second such declaration in just two years.
China Approves First Mpox Vaccine For Clinical Trials: China has approved its first mpox vaccine for clinical trials starting September 9, marking a key step in combating the disease. Developed by Sinopharm’s Shanghai Institute of Biological Products, early studies show the vaccine offers effective immunity protection. Sinopharm, known for its COVID-19 vaccine, hopes this new vaccine will be crucial in controlling mpox in China, where no approved vaccines currently exist.
Philippines Reports Rise In Mpox Cases: The number of active mpox cases in the Philippines has increased to 14, following the detection of six new cases, according to the Department of Health (DOH). All new cases involve the less severe clade II strain, with no reported deaths. The Philippines has now recorded a total of 23 cases since July 2022.
DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo stated that the situation is manageable, and Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa emphasised that more cases are expected due to expanded testing, though this does not necessarily indicate a rise in infections.