Afghanistan: At Least 33 Killed, 27 Injured In Flash Floods

Heavy flooding caused by seasonal rains in Afghanistan has resulted in the deaths of at least 33 individuals and left 27 others injured over the span of three days, as reported by the government’s disaster management department.
Janan Sayeq, the department's spokesperson, stated on Sunday, “From Friday onwards, because of the rains, there were flash floods which caused high human and financial losses.”
Sayeq added, “The primary information shows that, unfortunately, in the floods, 33 people were martyred and 27 people got injured.”
Most of the casualties were due to roof collapses, with approximately 600 houses suffering damage or destruction. Furthermore, around 200 livestock perished, nearly 600 kilometres (370 miles) of road were destroyed, and approximately 800 hectares (1,975 acres) of agricultural land were inundated, the spokesperson added.
Advertisement
The heavy rains affected twenty of Afghanistan’s thirty-four provinces, following an exceptionally dry winter season that has parched terrain and forced farmers to delay planting.
Also Read:
Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, the flow of foreign aid into the impoverished country has drastically decreased, hindering relief responses to natural disasters.
In February, at least 25 people were killed in a landslide caused by severe snowfall in eastern Afghanistan, and around 60 were killed during a three-week period of precipitation that ended in march.
Advertisement
The United Nations last year warned that “Afghanistan is experiencing major swings in extreme weather conditions”. Afghanistan ranks among the nations least prepared to face climate change.