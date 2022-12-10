Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'Hero Of Ukraine': Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Honours Fighter Pilot Who Took Bloodied Face Salfie

Home International

'Hero Of Ukraine': Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Honours Fighter Pilot Who Took Bloodied Face Salfie

Ukrainian fighter pilot Vadym Voroshylov posted a selfie with blood all over his face after shooting down Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones over the city of Vinnytsia and ejected from his damaged jet before it crashed.

Ukrainian fighter pilot Vadym Voroshylov.
Ukrainian fighter pilot Vadym Voroshylov.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 2:35 pm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoured the fighter pilot, whose bloodied face has gone viral. Zelenskyy honoured the fighter pilot as the "Hero of Ukraine".

Ukrainian fighter pilot Vadym Voroshylov posted a selfie with blood all over his face after shooting down Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones over the city of Vinnytsia and ejected from his damaged jet before it crashed.

“Major Vadym Oleksandrovych Voroshylov shall be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and be presented with the Order of the Gold Star," Zelensky said, adding, "(This title is awarded) for personal courage and heroism displayed in the protection of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, (and) selfless service to the Ukrainian people.” 

Voroshylov, known by his callsign “Karaya,” captured the dramatic shot from under his parachute as he bailed out of his jet over west-central Ukraine, Forbes reported.

The Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot captured himself parachuting after he was wounded by debris from a destroyed drone. Blood washed over his face and filled Vadym Voroshylov’s eyes as he pulled the ejection handle and the parachute deployed.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vadym V (@___karaya___)

On his way down, he decided to capture the moment with a shocking selfie.

“I will say succinctly, no one and nothing can break us!” the pilot wrote on his Instagram page, where he posted the bloody image.

Related stories

Ruins Of Ukraine’s Donetsk City After Fresh Bombardment From Russia

India Urges Russia, Ukraine To Return To Dialogue

Russian Missiles Plunge Ukraine Into Darkness

Tags

International Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine President Ukraine Ukraine War President Zelenskyy Russia-Ukraine War Vadym Oleksandrovych Voroshylov
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe