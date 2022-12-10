'Hero Of Ukraine': Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Honours Fighter Pilot Who Took Bloodied Face Salfie

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoured the fighter pilot, whose bloodied face has gone viral. Zelenskyy honoured the fighter pilot as the "Hero of Ukraine".

Ukrainian fighter pilot Vadym Voroshylov posted a selfie with blood all over his face after shooting down Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones over the city of Vinnytsia and ejected from his damaged jet before it crashed.

“Major Vadym Oleksandrovych Voroshylov shall be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and be presented with the Order of the Gold Star," Zelensky said, adding, "(This title is awarded) for personal courage and heroism displayed in the protection of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, (and) selfless service to the Ukrainian people.”

Voroshylov, known by his callsign “Karaya,” captured the dramatic shot from under his parachute as he bailed out of his jet over west-central Ukraine, Forbes reported.

The Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot captured himself parachuting after he was wounded by debris from a destroyed drone. Blood washed over his face and filled Vadym Voroshylov’s eyes as he pulled the ejection handle and the parachute deployed.





On his way down, he decided to capture the moment with a shocking selfie.

“I will say succinctly, no one and nothing can break us!” the pilot wrote on his Instagram page, where he posted the bloody image.