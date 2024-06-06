Extractive AI VS Generative AI — All You Need To Know

Introduction to AI and its Applications

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems. These include learning (the acquisition of information and rules for using the information), reasoning (using rules to reach approximate or definite conclusions) and self-correction.

AI technologies have already seen wide adoption across industries and are fundamentally changing how businesses operate. For example:

AI-powered chatbots are increasingly being used for customer service functions.

AI algorithms are analyzing huge volumes of data to gain valuable insights and make predictions.

AI assistants like Siri and Alexa are now a daily part of our lives.

Within the umbrella of AI, different approaches are based on the technique used. The two main categories are Extractive AI and Generative AI. While both are powerful technologies, they work in distinctly different ways with unique benefits.

In this article, we'll discuss Extractive vs Generative AI. We'll explain each one, provide examples of popular applications in both categories and outline the benefits of each approach.

Introduction to Extractive AI

Extractive AI uses AI techniques like natural language processing (NLP) to extract or retrieve information from existing sources like documents, databases, publications and other digital materials. It analyzes text, speech or other unstructured data to find and highlight relevant passages, facts or other pieces of information to answer queries or summarize content.

Extractive AI works by applying techniques like tokenization, named entity recognition, part-of-speech tagging and semantic analysis on large amounts of data.

For example, tokenization breaks down text into individual words and sentences. Named entity recognition identifies important entities such as names of people, organizations, locations, etc. Semantic analysis looks at the relationship between words to understand context and meaning.

By analyzing data using these techniques, extractive AI systems can identify patterns and connections between information to pinpoint the most relevant segments from their training datasets in response to user prompts.