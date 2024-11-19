Viharika Bhimanapati: Revolutionizing Video-On-Demand With AI-Powered Streaming Technology - Defining The Future Of Intelligent Video Streaming

About Viharika Bhimanapati

Viharika Bhimanapati is a Microsoft Certified Azure AI Engineer Associate and AWS Certified AI professional with over a decade of experience as a data engineer and technology leader. Her passion lies in redefining digital platforms using evolved engineering solutions and artificial intelligence. With extensive experience in big data, AI, live streaming technologies, and scalable architectures, she has transformed traditional systems into cutting-edge, AI-powered solutions that drive innovation within businesses. Her fellowship memberships in IEEE, IET, and BCS further demonstrate her commitment to advancing AI integration in streaming technology.