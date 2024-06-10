VanEck CEO Predicts Bitcoin’s Market Cap To Be At Least Half That Of Gold, Top Altcoins That Could Follow The Same Path

Speaking to Melker, Scott, the CEO of VanEck said that traditional finance can help push Bitcoin market capitalization to half of that of Gold, which presently stands at $15.7 trillion. Thus, this half implies that the market capitalization of Bitcoin would increase to $7.85 trillion.
Thus, the market cap of Bitcoin must increase by 5.7x to reach this milestone. If this happens, the market cap of top crypto coins could increase as well.
5 Coins Whose Market Cap Could Increase By 5x
Bitcoin is the most famous cryptocurrency today and has set the trend for other cryptocurrencies in the market that have mimicked its price trend in the past. Below are 5 top crypto coins that may follow the same trend in the next few months.
Angry Pepe Fork (APORK): Angry Pepe Fork (APORK): This is a memecoin built on the Solana blockchain that allows its holders to earn free tokens by defeating Zombie memecoins.
Notcoin (NOT): This is the native currency for a telegram-based game of a clicker kind which was released in the year 2023, late Q3. This cryptocurrency is also among the 50 largest in the market at the moment.
Injective (INJ): This is an Artificial Intelligence token that has been able to attract the eyes of the market through its price surge as well as burning mechanism.
Kaspa (KAS): This is a POW coin that is fast and the only one that is famous for implementing what is known as GHOSTDAG to facilitate faster processing of transactions.
Bonk (BONK) was once the largest memecoin on the Solana blockchain and started the meme coin frenzy going on in the meme coin market.
The Best Altcoins To Buy for the Coming Bull Run
Based on the outlook heading into the bull market, below are the top altcoins investors can buy for more than 5x returns;
1. Angry Pepe Fork (APORK)
The newest meme coin project that will lead the Solana market to more gains is Angry Pepe Fork (APORK). Angry Pepe Fork has started a presale for its native token, APORK, which is currently priced at $0.014 per token. Analysts have predicted that in the coming weeks, there will be a 200% price surge and a 100x surge after its launch and listing on top centralized exchanges.
Analysts are positive that APORK is the best coin that can mirror Bitcoin’s price movement because of the unique use case it introduces. Another reason is that APORK has enough room for its market cap to grow compared to the best altcoins, whose market cap has already crossed $1 billion.
To achieve this, Angry Pepe Fork is forming a community of rebels who have surprised the entire meme coin space. Their focus is mainly to crush the zombie meme coins that are a problem to the market. The interesting part about this is that the community members can earn free APORK tokens as they crush zombies.
Angry Pepe Fork also has a staking feature which its users can benefit from. APORK holders can stake their tokens for 30, 60, or 90 days. The good part is that presale investors can start benefiting from Angry Pepe Fork’s staking option right from the presale stage without having to wait for the project to launch.
2. Notcoin (NOT)
Notcoin (NOT) has evolved from a “tapping token” to one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the market. The altcoin price recently registered a 400% price surge, which sent it to a new all-time high of $0.02896 outperforming the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Less than a month after listing, Notcoin has grown to be one of the top 50 cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of over $2 billion. Analysts have predicted bigger increases in the upcoming months and think there is still more rise ahead. They have predicted a market capitalization of more than $5 billion and a price of $0.04536.
3. Injective (INJ)
Injective is an AI-based token that is known as Injective and this token market cap may also rise by five times this year. At the moment, its market capitalization is ranging between $2 billion. Though the upward price trend that was witnessed in the latter part of the previous year for injective has faded away, experts do expect another price rally for the AI-based coins in the next couple of months.
Besides, there has been a large increase in AI-based projects in the past few months. It is anticipated that the price will hit $45 in the next few months and a market cap of $5 billion or more before this year ends.
4. Kaspa (KAS)
Kaspa (KAS), the proof-of-work cryptocurrency which uses the GHOSTDAG protocol is one of the altcoins that could benefit from Bitcoin’s market cap surge. It is currently going in the upward direction and has been able to fetch double-digit gains on weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly charts.
On the yearly timeframes, the price of Kaspa has increased by approximately 900%. Though the current market cap stands at more than $4 billion, it is estimated that within the next few months it is likely to soaring high to $20 billion.
5. Bonk (BONK)
Bonk is another memecoin that was once the largest on Solana; it is now slowly recovering from the bear market. Bonk has skyrocketed by over 7000 % in the past year and is among the top meme coins that one should invest in at the moment.
Experts are quite hopeful about the Bonk memecoin and the future that this token has in the next few months. Its market cap is currently above the $2 billion mark. An increase of 5x would see this value increase to over $10 billion.
Conclusion
Since the US SEC approved Bitcoin ETFs, several price predictions have emerged about the future of Bitcoin. Some of the analysts have put their bar at $80k while the more aggressive ones have put it at $150k.
Whether the first event happens or the second, it is apparent that the price of the coins would rise, and so would the market capitalization. From the article, speculations have it that the market capitalization of the above-mentioned altcoins, namely the Angry Pepe Fork, Notcoin, Injective, Kaspa, and Bonk, can emulate that of Bitcoin.