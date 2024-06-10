VanEck CEO Predicts Bitcoin’s Market Cap To Be At Least Half That Of Gold, Top Altcoins That Could Follow The Same Path

3. Injective (INJ)

Injective is an AI-based token that is known as Injective and this token market cap may also rise by five times this year. At the moment, its market capitalization is ranging between $2 billion. Though the upward price trend that was witnessed in the latter part of the previous year for injective has faded away, experts do expect another price rally for the AI-based coins in the next couple of months.