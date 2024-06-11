Why Investors Are Betting Big on BlockDAG

Investors with an eye for breakthroughs and hefty returns are gravitating towards projects like BlockDAG, which leads with its revolutionary tech and bullish price projections of $1 by 2024 and $10 by 2025 with chances for 30,000x ROI. While BlockDAG steals the spotlight in best crypto presales gaining $48.8 million in presale, WienerAI, MoonBag, Bitbot, and eTukTuk offer unique propositions, from AI-driven trading to eco-friendly transport solutions, though they may seem secondary in comparison.