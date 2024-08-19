The Modern Master - How A Journalist Turned Photographer Has Become India's Most Powerful Name In Visual Storytelling

As Kounteya who is immensely loved in Kashmir across strata, where is lovingly called Dada, says "Project Bismillah is all about using creative arts like photography to mitigate negative propaganda in a place of conflict. The year 2020 - infamous for the Covid lockdown - taught us the greatest lesson - no person can survive isolation. We like the company of our family, friends and the strangers we meet. So is true for a place - it too cannot survive alone, churning in a constant whirlpool of economic and cultural isolation. Kashmir is an intrinsic part of our anatomy - ours to keep, ours to glorify, ours to savour and its fate - ours to keep. I have been deeply touched by Kashmir's scorching warmth - its unparalleled hospitality and natural beauty - several times before. And hence, I was adamant that instead of sitting in my crimson carpeted drawing room, ruing Kashmir's fate that is mostly imposed on them, I shall in fact, help change it by opening people's eyes. No threats existed – but people refused to go there. Propaganda said it was unsafe. It wasn’t".