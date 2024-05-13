The Graph And SingularityNET Traders Diversify With KangaMoon For 100x In Gains

SingularityNET (AGIX) has recently gained the spotlight as the SingularityDAO announced an official strategic partnership with Gameness, which is a platform tailored towards enabling anyone to participate in tournaments and education within esports. Moreover, The Graph (GRT) is also gaining appeal from enthusiasts, as 820 subgraphs upgraded since March 14, positioning it as one of most highly-accelerated networks.
The success for both of these projects cannot be understated, however, major interest is now heading towards KangaMoon (KANG), as with its revolutionary Social-Fi elements and community-driven approach, it can completely shift the perspective for meme coins and provide massive ROI. We will dive into all three of these altcoins to determine just how far they can spike.
The Graph (GRT) Has 820 Upgraded Subgraphs – Ecosystem Rise to Result in Growth to $0.3228
The Graph (GRT) has showcased major momentum with the adoption rate of its upgrades and overall ecosystem scale. Specifically, developers have upgraded their subgraphs to The Graph Network in order to take advantage of the low query costs, reliable uptime, the redundancy and fast synchronization speeds, and 820 subgraphs have been upgraded since March 14.
As a result, The Graph crypto has been spiking at an upwards direction and with this rate of growth could soon reach new heights. The Graph price RSI and MACD data are both showcasing a bullish outlook and could soon surge to an even higher price point. Based on The Graph price prediction, the crypto can end Q4 of 2024 at $0.3228, positioning it as one of the best cryptos to buy now.
SingularityNET (AGIX) Partners With Gameness – Price to Reach $1.44
SingularityNET (AGIX) is also moving rapidly in an upwards direction following the most recent announcement through which the SingularityDAO partnered with Gameness. This is an all-in-one SuperAPP designed to refine the esports universe, and the SingularityNET crypto could soon see increased utility as a result.
The SingularityNET price on-chart metrics are bullish and are showcasing green patterns which could propel the crypto to even higher levels. According to the SingularityNET price prediction, the crypto can reach $1.44 by the end of 2024, making it one of the best cryptos to buy now.
KangaMoon (KANG) to Spike 100x Following Its Launch Near the End of Q2
KangaMoon (KANG) has emerged as a revolutionary platform that combines the best elements of Play-to-Earn (P2E) with Social-Fi igniting a significant level of interest among traders and meme enthusiasts alike.
The KangaMoon platform differentiates itself by offering a comprehensive virtual world, which captivates P2E players through offering them the opportunity to immerse themselves in a diverse universe of gameplay features, which make the KANG token go beyond the hype often associated with meme coins and provides it with massive utility.
Anyone can also forge meaningful connections through the social interaction system, which fosters a vibrant community environment in which users can interact with one another. Players take control of a KangaMoon character and can compete in thrilling battle tournaments to earn rewards in the form of KANG tokens, incentivizing participation while also creating an entire economy, especially with its dedicated marketplace.
The presale has already surpassed a staggering $6.5 million during its current phase, and with its immense success, coupled with the surging demand and widespread appeal, it is projected that it can breach the $8 million mark before the end of this month. So far, KANG also increased by 400%, as it roceted from $0.005 to $0.025. The exponential growth and rich feature-set have spurred a wave of analyst projections, who now anticipate a meteoric 100x rise following its launch in the latter half of Q2, positioning it as the best crypto to invest in.
Summary
The Graph has showcased significant strides in an upwards, more-efficient level, but SingularityNET could experience explosive growth by the end of 2024. In the meantime, KangaMoon represents a captivating opportunity for those seeking long-term growth within the ever-evolving crypto market. Through joining this KangaMoon revolution on social media platforms and engaging with the content, users can also potentially get complementary KANG tokens as well, making it the best crypto to invest in.
