After the price of Bitcoin rose to a new ATH pre-halving, BTC has dropped over 13% in a month-long trajectory. Despite the turn out of Bitcoin’s dipping price, savvy investors are aware that its bullish influence will start soon so, many are searching the altcoin market for top crypto coins that will be worthwhile. However, the altcoin space is currently dwindling in momentum and this has affected the market confidence of several crypto tokens.
Notwithstanding, crypto traders and investors still have the chance to secure a favorable spot in the next crypto surge. By diving into the meme coin market with tokens like Dogwifhat, Pepe, Bonk, Floki, and KangaMoon (KANG)— the new meme coin gem, traders can gain substantially this year, when Bitcoin picks up pace. Let’s find out why these meme coins are worth the consideration.
KangaMoon (KANG) Project Caters To The Blockchain Gaming Market, Community and Meme Coin Adopters
Keeping the innovative status of crypto alive, the meme coin space has birthed another unique token that is bound to transform how the broader investor market sees meme coins. As opposed to the mediocrity and less utility nature of established meme coins like Dogecoin, this new gem called KangaMoon (KANG) introduces an immersive ecosystem that incorporates both GameFi and SocialFi elements.
Barely few months in the presale market, KangaMoon has garnered over 23,000 members to its community, 6,000 of which are already in possession of the native $KANG token. Meanwhile, having just advanced to the sixth presale stage, the KANG token has increased by 400% from an initial price of $0.005 to $0.025, thereby delivering a substantial ROI for early buyers.
Asides this impressive price increase in the current presale stage, KangaMoon has also been able to raise over $6.5 million in presale revenue, bringing it a lot closer to the $7 million milestone. While KangaMoon’s success has been largely attributed to its community, KangaMoon is looking to further scale its progress with recent partnership with Raidshark, a community engagement bot that will speed up adoption in the coming months.
Furthermore, considering the other beneficial incentives that come with KangaMoon, the KANG token is climbing up the rank among the best altcoin to buy in the meme coin market this year, especially before Bitcoin picks up pace. Besides, the KangaMoon ecosystem is set to reward users who engage in its battle mode gameplay as well as those who bet on battle outcomes. Right now, its community members are also being rewarded as they share and comment on KangaMoon’s social media posts.
Dogwifhat (WIF) Is Currently Solana’s Most Goated Meme Coins
Solana-based Dogwifhat (WIF) token has grown to become one of the largest meme coins in the crypto market. With a current market cap of over 2.8 billion, the native WIF token is ranked as the 4th largest meme token by market capitalization. Part of the reason for its success can be attributed to the use of the Solana blockchain which is known for its transaction speed.
Although its purpose and utilities might not be groundbreaking, Dogwifhat sets itself apart by utilizing a unique ownership model based on decentralization principles. Another key feature that also sets Dogwifhat apart is how it renounces ownership. Specifically, Dogwifhat has created a platform or network where users have a greater say in how the platform is run and what decisions are made in the ecosystem.
Pepe (PEPE) Has Had A Progressive Journey, Second Only to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
Known to spike a really strong internet sensation, Pepe (PEPE) coin has been on an impressive trajectory throughout the months. In this year alone, the Pepe coin saw over 1500% rise at some point, which was fueled by what was assumed to be endorsement of the coin, when the tech giant posted a meme featuring the Pepe frog theme.
Originally, Pepe was created to adopt a deflationary mechanism which functions by burning a small fraction of tokens with each transaction. The aim of this was to foster scarcity and potentially boost the remaining tokens' value over time. Hence, the potential of PEPE coin ranking among top crypto coins for investment.
According to reports from CryptoDep and LunarCrush, in December 2023, Pepe emerged as the third most discussed meme token across social media channels. This alone shows its strong potential to ride on internet sensation and sentimental boost.
BONK’s Previous Meteoric Performance Set The Pace for Other Meme Coin’s Progress
Drawing inspiration from internet memes, jokes, and satire, Bonk (BONK) is also a meme coin that propagates the spirit of humor, creativity, and social commentary within the cryptocurrency realm, just like its predecessors including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies with specific utility, BONK upholds the typical nature of meme coins by serving as a vehicle for expressing humor and social commentary.
However, BONK token distinguishes itself with its community-centric approach. The coin's supply and trajectory are not dictated by a central team but rather entrusted to a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) named Bonk DAO, which controls 15% of the total supply. With over 3000% rise in value just 2 months back, Bonk is also a promising altcoin to buy this year.
FLOKI Token Is One of The Most Engaging Cryptos in the Meme Coin Market
Floki (FLOKI) is a meme crypto that has provided an ecosystem with various applications and initiatives for both investors and users. Within this ecosystem, Floki offers a range of functionalities, including the Valhalla NFT metaverse game, FlokiFi DeFi solutions, and prepaid Floki Cards.
The Valhalla NFT metaverse game is the main attraction of the Floki’s ecosystem. It is a virtual realm where users engage in collecting and trading unique digital assets called Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Players can earn rewards through this immersive gaming experience and participate in a variety of in-game activities.
Floki prides itself on being "The People's Cryptocurrency," and the Valhalla NFT metaverse game is an example of how it aims to make itself accessible to everyone. Ultimately it holds huge investment potential due to the various markets it taps into.
Can KangaMoon’s “Kangaverse” Top Floki’s “Valhalla” in Adoption?
FLOKI’s Valhalla is also an entertaining and immersive metaverse gameplay that rewards users finely however, KangaMoon “Kangaverse” still shows enough potential to surpass it due to its extra utilities and community driven approaches that deal with incentives.
