Studio By Paveela: Pioneering The Art Of Sustainable Indian Home Decor

1. What inspired you to launch Studio by Paveela, and how did the pandemic influence your creative journey as a self-taught artist?

During the pandemic, with much free time at hand, I started painting - and that is how it all started. Though I did not ever learn from professional artists, I was innately good at drawing and painting since childhood. I also had this great desire to be able to recycle/upcycle because it always pained me to see so much waste in our daily lives. Again it was during the lockdown that I started giving shape to my dream and making something creative out of all the bottles and cans that had gathered in the house. I made interesting decor items such as lamps and wall lights out of glass cuttings, tyres, car grills etc. I also started making candles and before I realised, I already had an array of home decor products made from waste articles. With this as an aspiration, I knew this was the right time to start my own home decor brand.