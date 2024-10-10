Studio By Paveela: Pioneering The Art Of Sustainable Indian Home Decor

Paveela Bali, CEO and Founder of Studio by Paveela, is redefining the home decor industry with her unwavering commitment to sustainability. Her brand focuses on recycling and upcycling by transforming waste materials into elegant, eco-conscious decor pieces. A self-taught artist, Paveela launched Studio by Paveela during the pandemic, channelling her creativity to make sustainable living a core part of her designs. From reclaimed wood furniture to chemical-free candles, her products offer a perfect blend of aesthetics and environmental responsibility. Here, Paveela shares the challenges of working with sustainable materials and her vision for revolutionising India’s interior decor landscape.
1. What inspired you to launch Studio by Paveela, and how did the pandemic influence your creative journey as a self-taught artist?
During the pandemic, with much free time at hand, I started painting - and that is how it all started. Though I did not ever learn from professional artists, I was innately good at drawing and painting since childhood. I also had this great desire to be able to recycle/upcycle because it always pained me to see so much waste in our daily lives. Again it was during the lockdown that I started giving shape to my dream and making something creative out of all the bottles and cans that had gathered in the house. I made interesting decor items such as lamps and wall lights out of glass cuttings, tyres, car grills etc. I also started making candles and before I realised, I already had an array of home decor products made from waste articles. With this as an aspiration, I knew this was the right time to start my own home decor brand.
2. Sustainability is at the core of Studio by Paveela’s philosophy. Could you share more about the process of transforming waste materials into beautiful art pieces?
Environment is something very close to my heart, and I have always been raising my voice or fighting to save the trees of our city. So one of the first things that I did was to start a drive in Chandigarh, my home town, to make cloth bags out of old bedsheets, sarees, turbans and distribute them among city vendors. This helped in eradicating the use of plastic bags in Chandigarh. Once I came to know that there were a couple of trees at our farm house which had died due to termite infestation. I used them to make some benches, stools, wall hooks, clocks etc. And this started my long journey of making sustainable products. Even my candles and fragrance range are all sustainable and chemical free and made from pure beeswax soy wax coconut wax, a few of my fragrances are pet friendly too.
3. How do you envision Studio by Paveela’s role in revolutionising the interior décor industry in India with its eco-conscious approach?
My focus is on eco-conscious designs and sustainable sourcing, using locally-sourced, eco-friendly materials such as reclaimed wood, organic waxes, and natural fragrances. With 90% of my packaging being plastic-free, I strive to reduce environmental impact. By collaborating with local businesses and artisans, I aim to create designs that are reusable, recyclable, and biodegradable. The goal is to produce timeless, minimalistic pieces that prioritise quality over quantity, offering long-lasting alternatives to mass-produced, disposable items. I am also planning workshops, events, and collaborations to educate people on sustainable interior design and teach them how to recycle, upcycle, and create sustainable products.
4. What challenges did you face in establishing a brand that focuses on sustainable materials and waste management, especially in the context of premium home décor?
Sourcing sustainable materials has been a major challenge in my journey so far. It is often difficult to find high-quality, eco-friendly options like reclaimed wood or organic waxes and fragrances in large quantities and maintaining consistency can be a struggle. Another challenge is the high production costs. Sustainable materials and ethical production processes are more expensive, making it harder to compete with mass-market home décor brands that use cheaper, less sustainable alternatives. Recycling, upcycling, and sourcing pure waxes come with additional costs, and it’s often hard to ensure the authenticity of these materials.
While eco-consciousness is growing, there is still a perception among some consumers that sustainable products are less luxurious or aesthetically appealing. Changing this mindset and demonstrating that eco-friendly products can also be high-end requires strong branding and education.
Ensuring that every aspect of the production process—from sourcing to manufacturing to packaging—meets sustainability standards requires personal attention and monitoring. Finding like-minded suppliers is also a challenge in India, where the concept of sustainable luxury in home décor is relatively new. However, being deeply passionate about sustainability, I enjoy the challenge of creating organic and sustainable products, and overall, I don’t find it too difficult.
5. As someone deeply involved in environmental causes, how do you ensure that your brand aligns with your values of promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship?
I personally oversee every aspect of my brand, from sourcing raw materials to manufacturing and packaging, to ensure it aligns with my values of sustainability and environmental stewardship. Being someone who is detail-oriented, I make it a priority to ensure that all materials used in my products are 100% organic and chemical-free. I personally visit vendors to verify the authenticity of what I’m purchasing. Avoiding plastic in packaging comes naturally to me. However, I am currently facing a challenge in finding sustainable alternatives for packaging large pieces of furniture for long-distance transport.
6. Could you tell us more about the variety of products Studio by Paveela offers and how they reflect the brand’s commitment to both aesthetics and sustainability?
We have a wide variety of product range; from fragrances to decor products, vegan soaps to painting, lighting, furniture. Our candle jars are reusable, our lamps are upcycled from bottles. Most of our furniture is made from reclaimed wood while almost all our packaging is compostable.
7. Your work with The Run Club NGO and various social initiatives is commendable. How do you balance these endeavours with leading a successful home décor brand?
I started the Run Club in 2016, with the sole aim of spreading fitness by introducing running as an easy and community driven activity and to be able to raise funds to help needy sportspersons by way of organising running events. Being a passionate and a hands on person, I didn’t find it difficult to balance the two. According to me, if one wishes, there is enough time to manage everything.
8. What are your long-term goals for Studio by Paveela in terms of raising awareness about sustainable art and expanding its reach across India?
My long-term goal is to curate durable, sustainable, and beautiful one-of-a-kind products that people can cherish for years. Raising awareness about sustainable products will require a combination of educating consumers, effective marketing, and community engagement. I also aim to collaborate with other eco-friendly and sustainable brands to expand Studio by Paveela's reach and impact across India.